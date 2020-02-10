American Odessey pleases

American Odessey pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb.10) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Benevolence (Pereira) 41. Easy. Sandalphon (Zameer) 38.5. Moved freely. Joplin (rb) 35.5. Moved well.

800m: Hollywood Park (Kamble) 54.5, 600/39.5. Slightly urged. Fire Flame (Kaviraj) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Tacksta (A.Gaikwad), Rapid Glory (rb) 53.5, 600/40. They finished level freely. Aegon (Pradeep), Pleiades (Merchant) 55.5, 600/40.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Tariq/Veritas (Kaviraj), Kingda Ka/Beforememoryfades (Aniket) 56, 600/41. Former was three lengths better. Monk (Nicky Mackay) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: One For The Glory (Kadam), Gods Plan (Akshay) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level. Cést L’Amour (Kaviraj) 1-10, 600/41.5. Moved freely. American Odessey (David Egan) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Note.

Race track.

800m: Gracida (Santosh) 52, 600/37. Moved freely. Peppoli (rb), Miss Pareil (Walkar) 54, 600/38. They were easy.

1000m: Chinzombo (rb), Smugglers Choice (Walkar) 1-3, 800/48, 600/35. They moved level freely. Waverunner (Hanumant), Sussing (rb) 1-3.5, 800/49.5, 600/35.5. Pair urged and ended level.

1200m: Sunrise Ruby (Nicky Mackay), Soldier Of Fortune (Nazil) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/48.5, 600/34.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Van Dyke (Trevor) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/49, 600/34. In good shape.

1400m: Egalite (Parmar), Momentum (app) 1-32.5, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-2, 800/48, 600/35. Former started four lengths behind and finished one length in front.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Antarctica (rb), Va Bene (A.Prakash) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42.5. They moved level freely. Tormenta Storm (rb) 1-9, 800/53, 600/38.5. Jumped out well.

Mock race noted on Sunday (Feb.9).

Race track.

1000m: Mozart (Trainee App), Primum Non Nocere (Trainee App), North Star (Kaviraj), Eternal Dancer (Trainee App), White River (Trevor) and Marrakesh (C.S.Jodha) 59, 600/34. Won by: 3L 1L Dist. Mozart won impressively.

Second Mock race.

1200m: Imperial Heritage (Peter), Texas Gold (Nazil), Grey Falcon (Aniket), Le Mans (Kadam), Periwinkle (Parmar), Raweno (Merchant) and Wilshire (A.Gaikwad) 1-14, 600/37. Won by: Nk, 3, Sh. Texas Gold who was racing far behind sixth came very well on the outside to finish good second to fully stretched Imperial Heritage. Raweno was slowly off by a distance while Wilshire veered out after the start and ran far behind.