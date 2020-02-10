Races

American Odessey pleases

more-in

American Odessey pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb.10) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Benevolence (Pereira) 41. Easy. Sandalphon (Zameer) 38.5. Moved freely. Joplin (rb) 35.5. Moved well.

800m: Hollywood Park (Kamble) 54.5, 600/39.5. Slightly urged. Fire Flame (Kaviraj) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Tacksta (A.Gaikwad), Rapid Glory (rb) 53.5, 600/40. They finished level freely. Aegon (Pradeep), Pleiades (Merchant) 55.5, 600/40.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Tariq/Veritas (Kaviraj), Kingda Ka/Beforememoryfades (Aniket) 56, 600/41. Former was three lengths better. Monk (Nicky Mackay) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: One For The Glory (Kadam), Gods Plan (Akshay) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level. Cést L’Amour (Kaviraj) 1-10, 600/41.5. Moved freely. American Odessey (David Egan) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Note.

Race track.

800m: Gracida (Santosh) 52, 600/37. Moved freely. Peppoli (rb), Miss Pareil (Walkar) 54, 600/38. They were easy.

1000m: Chinzombo (rb), Smugglers Choice (Walkar) 1-3, 800/48, 600/35. They moved level freely. Waverunner (Hanumant), Sussing (rb) 1-3.5, 800/49.5, 600/35.5. Pair urged and ended level.

1200m: Sunrise Ruby (Nicky Mackay), Soldier Of Fortune (Nazil) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/48.5, 600/34.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Van Dyke (Trevor) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/49, 600/34. In good shape.

1400m: Egalite (Parmar), Momentum (app) 1-32.5, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-2, 800/48, 600/35. Former started four lengths behind and finished one length in front.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Antarctica (rb), Va Bene (A.Prakash) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42.5. They moved level freely. Tormenta Storm (rb) 1-9, 800/53, 600/38.5. Jumped out well.

Mock race noted on Sunday (Feb.9).

Race track.

1000m: Mozart (Trainee App), Primum Non Nocere (Trainee App), North Star (Kaviraj), Eternal Dancer (Trainee App), White River (Trevor) and Marrakesh (C.S.Jodha) 59, 600/34. Won by: 3L 1L Dist. Mozart won impressively.

Second Mock race.

1200m: Imperial Heritage (Peter), Texas Gold (Nazil), Grey Falcon (Aniket), Le Mans (Kadam), Periwinkle (Parmar), Raweno (Merchant) and Wilshire (A.Gaikwad) 1-14, 600/37. Won by: Nk, 3, Sh. Texas Gold who was racing far behind sixth came very well on the outside to finish good second to fully stretched Imperial Heritage. Raweno was slowly off by a distance while Wilshire veered out after the start and ran far behind.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 6:02:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/american-odessey-pleases/article30783513.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY