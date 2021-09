Amendment wins feature event

CHENNAI:

09 September 2021 18:32 IST

Amendment (Akshay Kumar up) won the first division of Mauna Kea Handicap, the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Sept. 9). The winner is owned by Mr. A.C. Muthiah and trained by B. Suresh.

1. WHAT A WONDER PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SOUL MATE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Fashion Of Stars (Nakhat Singh) 2, The Intimidator (C. Umesh) 3 and Wisaka (Shahar Babu) 4. Not run: Elegant Touch. 4-1/2, 3/4 and shd. 1m, 15.70s. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. DAY’S BEST PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o only (Terms): SKYLIGHT (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Tudor (Akshay Kumar) 2, Wind Symbol (Nikhil Naidu) 3. Joanna (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Not run: Beauregard. 3/4, 3-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 14.31s. Owners: M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm, Mr. Madhavan Srinivasan & Mrs. S. Nirmala. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. MIRACLES OF LIFE HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip): SIRONA (H.M. Akshay) 1, Glorious Sunlight (Inayat) 2, Moonlight Night (M. Bhaskar) 3 and Andromeda Sky (Farid Ansari) 4. Nose, 4-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 14.92s. Owners: Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, Mr. Shouryabrata Mondal, Mr. Anand Bose, Mr. Jayanta Mukhopadhyay, M/s. Sigma Scan Systems, Mr. Samira Piperno, Dr. Bhaskar Baberjee, Mr. Biswajit Dutta & Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

4. MAUNA KEA HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: AMENDMENT (Akshay Kumar) 1, Rippling Waters (Nakhat Singh) 2, Angel Heart (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 4. Not run: Shadow Of Love. 2-1/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 59.47s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. AVALANCHE CUP (1,600m), rated 00 to 25: SEA SCRIPT (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Roses In My Dreams (S. Sunil) 2, Betty Boop (Janardhan Paswan) 3 and Blue Patent (C. Umesh) 4. 4-1/4, 1 and 2-1/2. 1m, 43.46s. Owners: Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey, & Mr. Husain Sultan Ali nensey. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. BLING HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: WAYTOGO (C. Umesh) 1, Hallucinate (Zervan) 2, Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Swiss Agatta (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 1-1/2, shd and 2-3/4. 1m, 41.65s. Owners: M/s. Hyperion Blood Stock rep by Mr. & Mrs. Farouq Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F. Rattonsey & Mr. Zaheer F. Rottonsey & Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. MAUNA KEA HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: PIRATE’S LOVE (K. Mukesh Kumar) 1, Katahdin (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Incredible Star (H.M. Akshay) 3 and Charliez Angel (Koshi Kumar) 4. 1, 6-1/4 and 1-1/2. 59.88. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.