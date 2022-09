Amendment, Kay Star, Golden Streak, Storm Breaker, God’s Wish and Storm Flag excel

ADVERTISEMENT

Amendment, Kay Star, Golden Streak, Storm Breaker, God’s Wish and Storm Flag excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 6).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand: 600m: Oberon (rb) 42. Fit. Mystical Magician (R. Manish) 42.5. Lady Mimi (rb) 41. In fine condition. Air Marshall (S. Kabdhar) 41.5. Wind Symbol (C. Brisson) 42. Icy River (rb), Jack Richer (rb) 44.5. Air Warrior (rb), Glorious Legend (rb) 43.

800m: Current View (C. Brisson) 59.5, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Augusta (S. Kabdhar), Annexed (P. Sai Kumar) 57, 600/42. They finished together. Aretha (Ashhad Asbar) 58, 600/44. Handy. Star Fling (Koshi Kumar) 56, 600/41.5. Urged. Succession (M. Bhaskar) 58, 600/41.5. Moved well. Wood Art (rb), Ms Boss (rb) 59, 600/43.5. They finished together. Remediesofspring (A.M. Alam), Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 59, 600/44. They were easy and level. Azeria (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Easy.

1000m: Amendment (P. Sai Kumar), Star Symbol (S. Kabdhar) 1-10.5, 800/54, 600/41. Former showed out. Safety (A.M. Alam), Shivaratri (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56, 600/42. They moved neck and neck and finished level. Spectacle (M. Bhaskar), Great Spirit (S. Kabdhar) 1-17.5, 800/58.5, 600/42.5. They were easy and level. Emperor Ashoka (A.M. Alam), Mr Kool (C. Brisson) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Storm Breaker (S. Kamble), Gallantry (M. Bhaskar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41.5. Former, who was three lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished level.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Haran (rb), Marshall (R. Manish) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Queen Of Fame (Khet Singh), Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-14, 800/58, 600/43. They shaped well. Protea (M.S. Deora) 1-28, (1,200-600) 39.5. Eased up.

Inner sand: 600m: Bay Of Naples (rb) 42.

800m: Kay Star (Ashhad Asbar) 51, 600/38. Moved fluently. Ocean Love (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Renegade (rb) 50.5, 600/37.5. In fine trim. Kaamla (rb) 57.5, 44. Easy.

1000m: Senora Bianca (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Masterpiece (rb), Lordship (Koshi Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Former finished half a length in front. Choice (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Bienfaisant (Farhan Alam) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Storm Flag (A.M. Tograllu) 1-5.5, 800/53, 600/41. Impressed. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. In fine nick. Babu Vamsee (rb), Star Of Texas (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/44.5. Admiral Shaw (A.M. Alam) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. Walking Brave (M. Bhaskar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. In fine condition. Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Katahdin (rb) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44.5. Eased up.

1200m: God’s Wish (A.M. Tograllu) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/42. Pleased. Golden Streak (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. La Jefa (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Bella Amor (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 800/56.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Illustrious Ruler (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Carreno (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42.