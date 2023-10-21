Ameerah shines

October 21, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Pune

Ameerah shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 21) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Prince O’ War (T.S.Jodha) 40. Moved freely. Lion King (rb) 41. Easy. Monarchy (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Etoile (Mosin), Empower (Shelar) 55, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Roll The Dice (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Ameerah (R. Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Idealista (Neeraj), Kirkines (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely.