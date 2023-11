Ameerah and Emerald Queen please

November 01, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Pune:

Ameerah and Emerald Queen pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Zarafat (H.M. Akshay), Euphoric (S. Kamble) 39. Pair moved level freely.

800m: Outlander (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Responded well.

1000m: Ameerah (R. Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Noted on October 31:

Inner sand.800m: Demetrius (T.S. Jodha), Goomah (S. Moulin) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Battista (S. Moulin) 56, 600/41. Easy. Adonis (V. Bunde) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Volare (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Easy. Dufy (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. Dowsabel (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Tarzan (S. Moulin) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Pressed.