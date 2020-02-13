Races

Ambrosio, Treasure Delight and Dragon Mountain excel

Ambrosio, Treasure Delight and Dragon Mountain excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 13)

Inner sand:

1000m: Desert Combat (rb) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Dragon Mountain (Mark) 41. Moved fluently. Armenia (S. Hussain) 45. Easy. Unyielding (Irvan) 43.5. In fine trim. Track Striker (P. Mani) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Treasure Delight (Suraj) 1-10, 600/42. Impressed.

1200m: Born Queen (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Golden Vision (Suraj), Genuine Star (Mark) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Apthamitra (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Easy. Torosanto (Suraj) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Commodus (rb) 1-47.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

1600m: Ambrosio (R. Marshall) 1-58, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Antibes (S. John), Baltimore (Ankit) 1-37, (1,400-600) 56. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 3-y-o (West Virginia-Mineral Deposit) (rb) 1-40, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out well. Excellent Queen (Irvan), Annies Song (R. Pradeep) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished distance ahead. Perfect Perfecto (Aliyar), Seaborn (rb) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former impressed. Shivalik Show (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57.5. Jumped out well. Star Cavalry (Ashok), Three Wishes (Nazerul), Bold Command (Chetan G) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. They took a good jump.

