Races

Ambrosio, The Corporal, Aceros, Well Connected and Subah Ka Tara please

more-in

Ambrosio, The Corporal, Aceros, Well Connected and Subah Ka Tara pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec 7)

Inner sand:

1000m: Piper Regina (Irvan) 1-8, 600/40.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Fulgurant (rb), Realia (Chetan K) 44. They moved well.

1000m: Silver Ikon (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Pearl Of Wisdom (Chetan K), Embosom (Antony) 1-16, 600/44.5.They moved on the bit. Seaborn (Md. Aliyar) 1-14, 600/45. Extended. Ansaldo (S. John), Nisus (Chetan K) 1-14, 600/43. They moved impressively. Subah Ka Tara (Arvind K) 1-11, 600/40. Moved fluently. Aceros (Srinath) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Shivalik Kiss (Shinde) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Marco Polo (Srinath) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Bella Mama (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved well. Estella (rb), Al Buraaq (Darshan) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Capital Gain (Raja Rao), Welcome Surprise (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Tororosso (Anjar), Carallini (Vaibhav) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. The Corporal (Irvan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Turf Prospector (Arvind K), Aleef (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. They finished together. High Tide (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Incitatus (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Jan Zizka (D. Patel) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved freely.

1400m: Well Connected (D. Patel) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A good display. Griffin (Vaibhav), Fiorenzo (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58.5. They moved freely. Shesmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Sun Splash (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Former finished distance ahead.

1600m: Ambrosio (R. Marshall) 1-56, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A fine display.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 7:19:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/ambrosio-the-corporal-aceros-well-connected-and-subah-ka-tara-please/article30231265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY