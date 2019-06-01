Ambrosio, Ariba, Constanza, and Courage catch the eye

Ambrosio, Ariba, Constanza, Courage, Spanish Beauty and Subah Ka Tara shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 1).

Inner sand:

1200m: Kambaku (S. John) 1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/38.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Animal Queen (Suraj), Erika (Yash) 45. They moved on the bit. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Easy. Firing Line (rb) 43. Strode out well. Exception (Hindu S) 44.5. Moved well. Dagobert (Prabhakaran) 45. Moved freely. Diamond Rays (Neeraj) 44.5. Moved freely. Dallas (Shubham) 44.5. Strode out well. Quick Speed (J. Chinoy) 44.5. Easy. Lycurgus (S. Shareef) 46. In fine shape.

1000m: Show Girl (S. Shareef) 1-16, 600/45. In fine trim, note. Spanish Beauty (S. John) 1-12, 600/44. Pleased. Ispelldangertoall (Merchant) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Speculator (S. John), Ever Onwards (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former moved better. Mongolian King (Arshad) 1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Grey Channel (Merchant), Indian Brahmos (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former impressed. Merlot (Yash) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Life Awaits (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1200m: Electra (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Prodigal (Chetan K), Commodus (Selvaraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Back Of Beyond (R. Ravi) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Turf Prospector (rb), Nikandros (Kuldeep) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. They finished level. Arabia (Neeraj), Costa Brava (Zervan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Jersey Legend (Antony), Corona Del Corsa (Selvaraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Aleef (rb), Sir Piggot (Merchant) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They finished together. Cerise Noir (Indrajeet) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Grecian Light (Anjar), Tororosso (S. Shareef) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. A fit pair. Constanza (R. Marshall) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Impressed. Adventurer (Shobhan) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Allez La Bleue (Neeraj), Rich Identity (Guruprasad) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Organic (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Kirkwood (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Ariba (Neeraj) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Brainstorm (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Stretched out well. Courage (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Subah Ka Tara (J. Chinoy), Romantic Helen (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former started seven lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Sun Splash (S. Shareef), Donna Bella (Anjar) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Former to note. Southern Ruler (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Seaborn (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Star Cavalry (Darshan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Ambrosio (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Akita Pro (Anjar) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. In fine condition. Stari Grad (Dhebe) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1600m: Jayadratha (N.S. Parmar), Princeazeem (Raghuveer S) 2-0, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. They shaped well.