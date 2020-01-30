Ambrosio and Secretive Force may fight it out

Ambrosio and Secretive Force may fight out the finish of the Stayers Trail Stakes (2,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Jan 30).

False rails (width about 5.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. HARANGI PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35, 1.45 pm: 1. Paradiso (2) T.S. Jodha 60, 2. Power Of Shambhala (6) Chetan G 60, 3. Casey (5) S. John 57.5, 4. Track Striker (7) Srinath 57, 5. Gazebo Talk (9) S. Shareef 54.5, 6. High Priestess (10) David Allan 54.5, 7. My Vision (3) Nazerul 54.5, 8. Daring Sweetheart (8) R. Pradeep 54, 9. Sir Lancelot (4) R. Marshall 53.5 and 10. Sainthood (1) Trevor 52.

1. High Priestess, 2. Sainthood, 3. Daring Sweetheart

2. ULLAL BEACH PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20, 6-y-o & over, 2.15: 1. Zafrina (8) D. Antony 60, 2. Desert Gold (1) Chetan G 59.5, 3. Santorini Secret (11) Tousif Khan 59.5, 4. Freestyle (4) Nazerul 59, 5. Dontbreaktherules (12) Selvaraj 58.5, 6. Bellerophon (10) T.S. Jodha 57.5, 7. Desert Gilt (5) Sai Kiran 57, 8. Indian Brahmos (2) D. Patel 55.5, 9. Hunters Moon (3) Rayan 54, 10. All Said And Done (7) Darshan 52.5, 11. Astron (6) Irvan 51 and 12. Country’s Pearl (9) R. Shelar 51.

1. Hunters Moon, 2. Freestyle, 3. All Said And Done

3. BULL TEMPLE PLATE (2,000m), rated 60 & above, 2.45: 1. Nanhipari (5) A. Imran 60, 2. Roma Victor (1) Trevor 56, 3. Velocidad (3) Srinath 55.5, 4. Kirkwood (4) Antony 55 and 5. Indian Pharaoh (2) David Allan 54.5.

1. Roma Victor, 2. Velocidad

4. SHIVANASAMUDRA TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3.15: 1. Side Winder (3) Arvind Kumar 60, 2. Akita Pro (8) Suraj 58, 3. Depth Charge (5) K. Raghu 57.5, 4. Fair Warning (4) S. John 57.5, 5. Miniver Rose (1) A. Imran 57.5, 6. Sahara (9) Nazerul 57.5, 7. Star Cracker (2) Sai Kiran 57, 8. Royal Resolution (6) David Allan 56 and 9. Sun Power (7) R. Manish 56.

1. Akita Pro, 2. Royal Resolution, 3. Fair Warning

5. HURRICANE STUD PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over, 3.45: 1. Big Boon (1) R. Anand 60, 2. Bluejack (6) Jagadeesh 60, 3. Whizzo (8) S. Shareef 60, 4. Poseidon (11) Darshan 59.5, 5. Birchwood (5) R. Manish 58, 6. Reczai (2) M. Naveen 57.5, 7. Bold Move (3) Vaibhav 56.5, 8. Aleef (7) Md. Asif Khan 55, 9. Mohican (10) Nazerul 54.5, 10. Black Whizz (4) T.S. Jodha 53.5, 11. Fantastic App (12) Irvan 53.5 and 12. Morrane Gabriella (9) R. Pradeep 53.

1. Mohican, 2. Reczai, 3. Bold Move

6. STAYERS TRAIL STAKES (2,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4.15: 1. Ambrosio (4) Trevor 59, 2. Angelino (1) R. Marshall 59, 3. Secretive Force (2) Suraj 59 and 4. Treasure Striker (3) I. Chisty 59.

1. Ambrosio, 2. Secretive Force

7. JOG FALLS PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over, 4.45: 1. Amazonite (7) S. Shareef 60, 2. Hafnium (1) S. John 60, 3. Princess Pride (5) Selvaraj 60, 4. Red Galileo (12) T.S. Jodha 58, 5. Songkran (10) Trevor 57, 6. Arrogance (11) S. Hussain 56.5, 7. Charmaine (6) I. Chisty 56, 8. Barog (4) Irvan 54, 9. Nostradamus (2) A. Ramu 53.5, 10. Annalease (9) Saddam Hussain 53, 11. Bella Mamma (3) Md. Asif Khan 53 and 12. Himachali (8) Darshan 53.

1. Hafnium, 2. Himachali, 3. Charmaine

8. SHIVANASAMUDRA TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 5.15: 1. Alberetta (7) Vaibhav 60, 2. Spanish Beauty (8) S. John 59, 3. Psychic Warrior (6) Srinath 58, 4. Starry Wind (5) I. Chisty 58, 5. Colonel Harty (4) K. Raghu 56.5, 6. Constantinople (10) Shreyas 56.5, 7. Panama (1) Darshan 56.5, 8. Superb Success (9) S. Shareef 56, 9. Wings Of Desire (2) Trevor 55.5 and 10. Siyouni (3) Saddam Hussain 53.

1. Psychic Warrior, 2. Wings Of Desire, 3. Constantinople

Day’s best: Hafnium

Double: Roma Victor – Psychic Warrior

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.