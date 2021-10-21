Amber Lightning, Turf Beauty, Mzilikazi, Beauteous Maximus and Propahlady excel

Amber Lightning, Turf Beauty, Mzilikazi, Beauteous Maximus and Propahlady excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 21).

Outer sand: 1200m: Beethovan (Nikhil Naidu), Off Shore Breeze (Yash Narredu) 1-45, 1,000/1-13, 800/58, 600/45. They are in fine trim.

Inner sand: 600m: Sweet Fragrance (Koshi Kumar) 44.5. Wild Passion (Shyam Kumar) 40. Extended. Star Proof (rb) (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Sovereign Power (rb) 41.5. Gift Of Perfection (rb) 42. Royal Commander (Farid Ansari) 41. Gods Plan (rb) (1,200-600) 44. Easy.

800m: Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/42. Urged. Classic Remark (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 54, 600/39.5. Hard held. A 2-y-o (Roderic O- Connor - Star Goddess) (rb), Swiss Agatta (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Ms Boss (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Tudor Treasure (Shyam Kumar) 54.5, 600/41.5. Well in hand. Andromeda Sky (Farid Ansari) 55, 600/40. Worked well. Alexander (rb) 57, 600/42. Unextended. Gallantry (S. Kamble) 57, 600/43.5. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (David Livingston-A La Votre) (rb), a 2-y-o (David Livingston-Allys Glory) (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. They finished level. Turf Beauty (Rajendra Singh) 50, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/43. Benin Bronze (rb) 57, 600/42. Handy. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka-Enaksi) (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Honour) (rb) 1-0, 600/42. A fit pair. Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar), Illustrious Ruler (rb), 53.5, 600/41.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Full Bloom (Farid Ansari) 52, 60039. Impressed. Propahlady (Rajendra Singh) 50.5, 600/38. In fine fettle.

1000m: Star Chieftain (Farid Ansari) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Epistoiary (rb), Samdaniya (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46.5. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Annie Oakley) (rb) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43. In good shape. Trafalgar (Nikhil Naidu) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Dont Dilly Dally (Shyam Kumar) 1-8, 800/51, 600/38. Strode out well. Leopard (Park (S. Kamble) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. The Intimidator (rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend-Georgina) (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. They were easy. Rippling Waters (Farid Ansari) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved well. Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. Responded well to the urgings. Wonderful Era (Shyam Kumar), 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Fit. Beauteous Maximus (Rajendra Singh) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Pleased. Dean’s Grey (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Moresco (rb) 1-15, 800/1-3, 600/48.

1200m: Penang (C. Umesh) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/56.5, 600/45. In fine nick. Amber Lightning (Rajendra Singh) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37.5. An excellent display. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-31, (1,200-600) 40. Easy. Manzoni (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Handy. Mezcal (P. Vikram) 1-30, (I,200-600) 41.5. Moved freely.

Noted on Wednesday (Oct. 20) — outer sand:

600m: Lady Mimi (S. Kamble) 58.5. Easy. Priceless Treasure (rb) 46.5. A 2-y-o (Hymn-Sublimely Single) (Manikandan), Bring It On (Shahar Babu) 46.5. They finished together.

800m: Lady Royal (Nikhil Naidu) 1-2, 600/45.5. Niggled. Glorious Sunshine (Nikhil Naidu) 1-2, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Succession (Yash Narredu) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43. Pleased.

Inner sand: 600m: Maranello (rb), Muktsar’s Brave (rb) 48.5.

800m: Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 59.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Benin Bronze (rb) 1-1, 600/47. A 2-y-o (David Livingston - Atir Love) (Rajendra Singh), a 2-y-o (Net Whizz - Belleza) (rb) 59, 600/43. They shaped well. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral-Dream Vision) (rb), Rubert (Azad Alam) 1-0, 600/47. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Net Whizz-Icy Grey) (Shyam Kumar), a 2-y-o (Tenth Star-Light Of Magic) (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. They were easy. A 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam-Auberge) (rb), Winter Glow (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. A 2-y-o (Top Class-Annie Oakley) (rb) 57.5, 600/44.5. Well in hand.

1000m: Super Girl (rb), Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Mezcal (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Roses In My Dreams (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Papparazi (rb), Bernardini (K.V. Baskar) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/44. Latter finished a length in front. Romantic Bay (K.V. Baskar) 1-9.5, 800/57.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Yours Forever (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45. Handy. Beethovan (Nikhil Naidu) 1-13.5, 800/1-1, 600/48. Eased up. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor- Star Goddess) (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Sirona (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Trafalgar (Nikhil Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Carreno (rb), Opus One (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They were urged and the latter finished half a length in front.

1200m: Star Ranking (N. Murugan) 1-32, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Song Of Glory (Sham Kumar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41. Easy. Starlight (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 1-28, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Mister Moonlight (P. Vikram) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 800/59, 600/46.5. Moved on the bit. Epistoiary (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Mujer (P. Vikram) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Moresco (rb) 1-27, (1,200-600) 39.5. Eased up.

