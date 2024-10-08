ADVERTISEMENT

Amazing Stride, Champions Way, Golden Glory and Shamrock excel

Published - October 08, 2024 06:41 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Amazing Stride, Champions Way, Golden Glory and Shamrock excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 8).

Inner sand:

1000m: Super Sapphire (Siddaraju) 1-8, 600/39.5. Worked well.

1200m: Shamrock (Shinde) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Strides Of Glory) (Shinde), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Goldie’s Pet) (rb) 45.5. They finished together.

1000m: Ahead Of The Curve (Shinde) 1-14, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1200m: Golden Gallery (rg), Feel Of Hope (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They finished level. Golden Glory (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Impressed. Imperial Star (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Amazing Stride (S.J. Moulin), Desert Kingdom (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Champions Way (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: She Rules (R. Pradeep) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out smartly. Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 46. Jumped out well. Golden Beast (Saddam H) 1-37.5, (1,200-600) 48.5. Took a good jump and eased up in the last part.

