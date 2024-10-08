Amazing Stride, Champions Way, Golden Glory and Shamrock excel

Amazing Stride, Champions Way, Golden Glory and Shamrock excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 8).

Inner sand:

1000m: Super Sapphire (Siddaraju) 1-8, 600/39.5. Worked well.

1200m: Shamrock (Shinde) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Strides Of Glory) (Shinde), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Goldie’s Pet) (rb) 45.5. They finished together.

1000m: Ahead Of The Curve (Shinde) 1-14, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1200m: Golden Gallery (rg), Feel Of Hope (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They finished level. Golden Glory (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Impressed. Imperial Star (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Amazing Stride (S.J. Moulin), Desert Kingdom (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Champions Way (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: She Rules (R. Pradeep) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out smartly. Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 46. Jumped out well. Golden Beast (Saddam H) 1-37.5, (1,200-600) 48.5. Took a good jump and eased up in the last part.