Amazing Ruler, La Maqueen, Vyasa, Cascais, Corinthian, and Multisided catch the eye

March 05, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Amazing Ruler, La Maqueen, Vyasa, Cascais, Corinthian and Multisided caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (March 5)

Inner sand:

600m: Glow In The Dark (M. Naveen) 40.5. In fine trim. War Trail (M. Naveen) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Femme Fatale (M. Naveen), Basic Instinct (rb) 1-9.5, 600/40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sienna Princess (R. Pradeep), Dhanteras (M. Naveen) 1-7, 600/39.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1200m: Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Ombudsman (Vivek), LG’s Star (rb) 43.5. They moved impressively. Asagiri (Shinde), Bold Act (Salman K) 44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Stormy Ocean (I. Chisty) 41. Moved attractively. Lex Luthor (rb) 46. Moved on the bit. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Joon (Darshan) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Rise And Reign (Siddaraju), Queen Of Kings (Ashok K) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former moved attractively. Jokshan (Chetan K) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well. Way Of Life (M. Naveen) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. La Maqueen (Antony) 1-12, 600/41.5. A fine display. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1200m: Momentous (Prabhakaran), Star Concept (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Greeley (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Cascais (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Priceless Gold (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Casteel (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Impressed. Serai (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Stretched out well.

1400m: Amazing Ruler (Srinath), Dun It Again (P. Ramesh) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Former responded well to the urgings and finished distance ahead.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: Feeling Good (rb), Force Of Nature (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Habibti (S. John), Kamet (Antony) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former jumped out smartly and finished well ahead. Corinthian (Darshan), Rapidus (Aliyar), Don Carlos (Shreyas) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41.5. First named impressed. Iron King (B. Paswan), Bleue Dali (Chetan G) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Multisided (R. Pradeep), Icy Wind (Vivek) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former showed out. Three Little Words (Rayan), The Omega Man (Salman K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished four lengths ahead. The Perfect Choice (R. Pradeep), Grizzly (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. They took a good jump and finished level. Dawn Rising (Salman K), El Alamein (Rayan) 1-30, (1,200-600) 45. Latter dropped the rider soon after the jump.

