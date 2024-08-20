Amazing Ruler, Krystallos, Kalamitsi, Magnus, Bruce Almighty and Yukan excel

Amazing Ruler, Krystallos, Kalamitsi, Magnus, Bruce Almighty and Yukan excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 20).

Inner sand:

600m: Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep), Pursuit Of Wealth (M. Naveen) 39. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: The Gallery Time (R. Pradeep), Supercharge (M. Naveen) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Rock Bank (Dhanu S), Scarlette Lady (B.R. Kumar) 1-10, 600/39. They finished level. Dhanteras (M. Naveen), Bestidentification (rb) 1-7, 600/38.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: The Milenium Force (R. Pradeep), Continues (M. Naveen) 1-24, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Windcleaver (Shreyas) 44. Shaped well. Aherne (S.J. Moulin) 42.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Spark Is Back (Manjunath), Monterio (Mudassar) 1-16, 600/42.5. They finished together. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-12.5, 600/42. Impressed. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-16.5, 600/41. Pleased. Joon (rb) 1-12.5, 600/42. Maintains form.

1200m: Bruce Almighty (Salman K), Superhero (Rayan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Rodney (Suraj), Torobravo (B.R. Kumar) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Chiraag (Rayan), Southern Force (Salman K) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Classic Charm (Koshi K) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Pleased. Desert Kingdom (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Napolean (Dhanu S) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved attractively. Liv In The Mist (Dhanu S) 1-41, (1,400-600) 52.5. One to note. Count Basie (J. Chinoy) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Santorino (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Promiseofthefuture (Rozario), Carter (Salman K) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former shaped well, note. Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Stravinsky (Saqlian) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Yukan (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Supernatural (G. Vivek) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Easy. Super Ruffian (Shreyas), Royal Whisper (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58. They eased up in the last part.

1600m: Magnus (Rayan) 1-57, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Retains form. Amazing Ruler (Shreyas) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. An eye-catching display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Avon (Dhanu S), Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished two lengths ahead. Chotipari (J. Chinoy), Loveisgod (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 43. They jumped out well. Free To Play (Koshi K), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. High Speed Dive (R. Pradeep), Ladylion (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 46.5. Former finished distance ahead.

