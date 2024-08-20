GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazing Ruler, Krystallos, Kalamitsi, Magnus, Bruce Almighty and Yukan excel

Published - August 20, 2024 05:25 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Amazing Ruler, Krystallos, Kalamitsi, Magnus, Bruce Almighty and Yukan excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 20).

Inner sand:

600m: Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep), Pursuit Of Wealth (M. Naveen) 39. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: The Gallery Time (R. Pradeep), Supercharge (M. Naveen) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Rock Bank (Dhanu S), Scarlette Lady (B.R. Kumar) 1-10, 600/39. They finished level. Dhanteras (M. Naveen), Bestidentification (rb) 1-7, 600/38.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: The Milenium Force (R. Pradeep), Continues (M. Naveen) 1-24, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Windcleaver (Shreyas) 44. Shaped well. Aherne (S.J. Moulin) 42.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Spark Is Back (Manjunath), Monterio (Mudassar) 1-16, 600/42.5. They finished together. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-12.5, 600/42. Impressed. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-16.5, 600/41. Pleased. Joon (rb) 1-12.5, 600/42. Maintains form.

1200m: Bruce Almighty (Salman K), Superhero (Rayan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Rodney (Suraj), Torobravo (B.R. Kumar) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Chiraag (Rayan), Southern Force (Salman K) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Classic Charm (Koshi K) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Pleased. Desert Kingdom (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Napolean (Dhanu S) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved attractively. Liv In The Mist (Dhanu S) 1-41, (1,400-600) 52.5. One to note. Count Basie (J. Chinoy) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Santorino (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Promiseofthefuture (Rozario), Carter (Salman K) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former shaped well, note. Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Stravinsky (Saqlian) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Yukan (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Supernatural (G. Vivek) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Easy. Super Ruffian (Shreyas), Royal Whisper (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58. They eased up in the last part.

1600m: Magnus (Rayan) 1-57, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Retains form. Amazing Ruler (Shreyas) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. An eye-catching display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Avon (Dhanu S), Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished two lengths ahead. Chotipari (J. Chinoy), Loveisgod (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 43. They jumped out well. Free To Play (Koshi K), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. High Speed Dive (R. Pradeep), Ladylion (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 46.5. Former finished distance ahead.

