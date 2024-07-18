ADVERTISEMENT

Alpine Star, Irish Gold and Portofino Bay show out

Published - July 18, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Pune:

Alpine Star, Irish Gold and Portofino Bay showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (July 18) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track:

600m: Adonis (Merchant) 40. Easy. Baby Bazooka (Bhawani) 42. Easy. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Royal Mysore (S. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Rush (S.G. Prasad) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Zendaya (Sandesh), Connexion (Gore) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Regoli (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Urged. Rasputin (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Celestina (Chouhan), Alexandros (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Former ended five lengths in front. Field Of Dreams (Mosin) 56, 600/41. Easy. King Marco (Saba) 55, 600/41. Easy. Dazzling Duchess (Mosin), Sorrento Secret (app) 54, 600/39. They finished level freely. Irish Gold (Sandesh) 50, 600/38. Impressed. Marcus (C. Umesh), Gordon (Kirtish) 56, 600/42. They were level. Toofaan (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Attaturk (Kirtish), Picasso (C. Umesh) 54, 600/40. Former ended three lengths ahead. Wanderlust (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved well. La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 54, 600/39. Good.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Geographique (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Stalin (Shelar), Silver Braid (Hamir) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Golden Glow (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Moved impressively. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Pushed. Spanish Eyes (Sandesh), Good Deeds (Gore) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Portofino Bay (K. Pranil), Wind Dancer (Gore) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former moved well while the latter was pushed to finish level. Note the former. Demetrius (Merchant), Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Both were pushed and the former finished four lengths ahead. Goldiva (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Stretched. Lord Eric (Mosin), Mi Arion (K. Pranil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Showman (Mustakim) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Moved freely. El Greco (C. Umesh) 1-24, 600/42. Worked freely.

1400m: Desert Classic (Hamir) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/41. Good work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US