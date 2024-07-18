GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alpine Star, Irish Gold and Portofino Bay show out

Published - July 18, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Pune:

Alpine Star, Irish Gold and Portofino Bay showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (July 18) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Adonis (Merchant) 40. Easy. Baby Bazooka (Bhawani) 42. Easy. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Royal Mysore (S. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Rush (S.G. Prasad) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Zendaya (Sandesh), Connexion (Gore) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Regoli (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Urged. Rasputin (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Celestina (Chouhan), Alexandros (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Former ended five lengths in front. Field Of Dreams (Mosin) 56, 600/41. Easy. King Marco (Saba) 55, 600/41. Easy. Dazzling Duchess (Mosin), Sorrento Secret (app) 54, 600/39. They finished level freely. Irish Gold (Sandesh) 50, 600/38. Impressed. Marcus (C. Umesh), Gordon (Kirtish) 56, 600/42. They were level. Toofaan (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Attaturk (Kirtish), Picasso (C. Umesh) 54, 600/40. Former ended three lengths ahead. Wanderlust (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved well. La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 54, 600/39. Good.

1000m: Geographique (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Stalin (Shelar), Silver Braid (Hamir) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Golden Glow (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Moved impressively. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Pushed. Spanish Eyes (Sandesh), Good Deeds (Gore) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Portofino Bay (K. Pranil), Wind Dancer (Gore) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former moved well while the latter was pushed to finish level. Note the former. Demetrius (Merchant), Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Both were pushed and the former finished four lengths ahead. Goldiva (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Stretched. Lord Eric (Mosin), Mi Arion (K. Pranil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Showman (Mustakim) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Moved freely. El Greco (C. Umesh) 1-24, 600/42. Worked freely.

1400m: Desert Classic (Hamir) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/41. Good work.

