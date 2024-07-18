Alpine Star, Irish Gold and Portofino Bay show out

Alpine Star, Irish Gold and Portofino Bay showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (July 18) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Adonis (Merchant) 40. Easy. Baby Bazooka (Bhawani) 42. Easy. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Royal Mysore (S. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Rush (S.G. Prasad) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Zendaya (Sandesh), Connexion (Gore) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Regoli (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Urged. Rasputin (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Celestina (Chouhan), Alexandros (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Former ended five lengths in front. Field Of Dreams (Mosin) 56, 600/41. Easy. King Marco (Saba) 55, 600/41. Easy. Dazzling Duchess (Mosin), Sorrento Secret (app) 54, 600/39. They finished level freely. Irish Gold (Sandesh) 50, 600/38. Impressed. Marcus (C. Umesh), Gordon (Kirtish) 56, 600/42. They were level. Toofaan (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Attaturk (Kirtish), Picasso (C. Umesh) 54, 600/40. Former ended three lengths ahead. Wanderlust (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved well. La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 54, 600/39. Good.

1000m: Geographique (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Stalin (Shelar), Silver Braid (Hamir) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Golden Glow (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Moved impressively. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Pushed. Spanish Eyes (Sandesh), Good Deeds (Gore) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Portofino Bay (K. Pranil), Wind Dancer (Gore) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former moved well while the latter was pushed to finish level. Note the former. Demetrius (Merchant), Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Both were pushed and the former finished four lengths ahead. Goldiva (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Stretched. Lord Eric (Mosin), Mi Arion (K. Pranil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Showman (Mustakim) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Moved freely. El Greco (C. Umesh) 1-24, 600/42. Worked freely.

1400m: Desert Classic (Hamir) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/41. Good work.