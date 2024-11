Alpho Domino and Sweet Legacy work well

Alpho Domino and Sweet Legacy worked when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 20).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Sweet Legacy (Hindu Singh) 42.5. Shaped well. Mastercraft (N. Darshan) 41.5. Pushed. Assimilate (S.J. Moulin) 42.5. Maintains form. Zebula (P. Vikram) 48.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Lavish Girl (Hindu Singh) 58, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Autumn Shower (Jitendra Singh) 58, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Waytogo (Jitendra Singh) 59, 600/44.5. Handy.

Inner sand:

600m: Royal Falcon (Farid Ansari) 41. Moved well. King O Star (rb) 42.5. Fit. Memory Lane (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 43.5. They finished together. Truth In Wine (rb) 47. Easy. Authentic Bell (rb) 46. Moved freely. Annalisa (Shah Alam) 46. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 42. Unextended. Suryakrishi (P. Vikram) 44. Moved freely. Kaze Hikaru (rb) 45. Easy.

800m: Glorious King (M. Bhaskar) 59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. New Dimension (A.S. Peter) 59, 600/44. Well in hand. Alpha Domino (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/42. Stretched out well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.