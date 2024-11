Alpho Domino and Sweet Legacy work well

Alpho Domino and Sweet Legacy worked when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 20).

Outer sand:

600m: Sweet Legacy (Hindu Singh) 42.5. Shaped well. Mastercraft (N. Darshan) 41.5. Pushed. Assimilate (S.J. Moulin) 42.5. Maintains form. Zebula (P. Vikram) 48.

800m: Lavish Girl (Hindu Singh) 58, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Autumn Shower (Jitendra Singh) 58, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Waytogo (Jitendra Singh) 59, 600/44.5. Handy.

Inner sand:

600m: Royal Falcon (Farid Ansari) 41. Moved well. King O Star (rb) 42.5. Fit. Memory Lane (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 43.5. They finished together. Truth In Wine (rb) 47. Easy. Authentic Bell (rb) 46. Moved freely. Annalisa (Shah Alam) 46. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 42. Unextended. Suryakrishi (P. Vikram) 44. Moved freely. Kaze Hikaru (rb) 45. Easy.

800m: Glorious King (M. Bhaskar) 59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. New Dimension (A.S. Peter) 59, 600/44. Well in hand. Alpha Domino (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/42. Stretched out well.