Alpha Gene, Aries and Wild Hammer catch the eye 

December 26, 2022 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Mumbai:

Alpha Gene, Aries and Wild Hammer caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Marlboro Man (Kuldeep) 40. Easy. Menilly (Ajinkya) 40. Easy. Metzinger (Nazil) 40. Easy. Divine Intuition (A. Gaikwad), 2/y/o Roll The Dice (Mustakim) 41. Pair level. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Market King (V. Jodha), Great Guns (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved well and finished level.

1000m: Kamilah (V. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Volare (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Duffy (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Exemplify (Nirmal) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

1600m: Once You Go Black (C. Umesh) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43. Pushed in the last part.

Race track:

1000m: 2/y/o Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim), Bombay (S. Chinoy) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former started four lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Wild Hammer (S. Chinoy), Excellent Gold (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Former moved well and they finished level. Ottello (rb) 1-2, 600/36. Urged. 2/y/o Winter Agenda (Nirmal), Allied Attack (N.B. Kuldeep) and 2/y/o Multiverse (Gagandeep) 1-4, 800/50, 600/35. First name made up four lengths and finished two lengths ahead. Northbound (rb), Maransh (rb) 1-3, 600/36. Pair urged and ended the level.

1400m: Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-33, 600/37. Responded well.

1800m: Alpha Gene (Shelar), Suited Aces (rb) 2-00, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-3, 600/37. Former moved well and finished well clear. Latter joined at 1000m.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Aries (rb), Taimur (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/48, 600/36. Former jumped out well and finished a distance ahead. Latter was not urged. 2/y/o Etoile (Mosin), Chieftain (Shelar) and 2/y/o Koenig (P. Shinde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Etoile and Chieftain finished six lengths ahead of the last name. 2/y/os Lively Mister (Gagandeep), Fiero/Bubbly Bellini (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. They finished level freely. 2/y/o Fighton (Parmar), Nobility (Dhebe) and Maniac (D.A. Naik) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pushed. Ocean Of God (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/os Blue God (Shelar), Giant King (V. Bunde) and Senorita D (Gagandeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/42. First name finished five lengths in front of the second name who further finished five lengths ahead of the last name. Kisling (N.B. Kuldeep), Tenth Star/On Fleek (Ajinkya) 1-9, 600/41. Both were urged and finished level.

Mock race noted on December 25: Race track: 1200m: Sky Commander (Saba), Remus (V. Bunde) 1-15, 600/37. Former finished a distance ahead. Latter was slowly off by five lengths.