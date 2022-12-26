  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alpha Gene, Aries and Wild Hammer catch the eye 

December 26, 2022 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Mumbai:

Alpha Gene, Aries and Wild Hammer caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Marlboro Man (Kuldeep) 40. Easy. Menilly (Ajinkya) 40. Easy. Metzinger (Nazil) 40. Easy. Divine Intuition (A. Gaikwad), 2/y/o Roll The Dice (Mustakim) 41. Pair level. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Market King (V. Jodha), Great Guns (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved well and finished level.

1000m: Kamilah (V. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Volare (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Duffy (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Exemplify (Nirmal) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

1600m: Once You Go Black (C. Umesh) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43. Pushed in the last part.

Race track:

1000m: 2/y/o Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim), Bombay (S. Chinoy) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former started four lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Wild Hammer (S. Chinoy), Excellent Gold (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Former moved well and they finished level. Ottello (rb) 1-2, 600/36. Urged. 2/y/o Winter Agenda (Nirmal), Allied Attack (N.B. Kuldeep) and 2/y/o Multiverse (Gagandeep) 1-4, 800/50, 600/35. First name made up four lengths and finished two lengths ahead. Northbound (rb), Maransh (rb) 1-3, 600/36. Pair urged and ended the level.

1400m: Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-33, 600/37. Responded well.

1800m: Alpha Gene (Shelar), Suited Aces (rb) 2-00, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-3, 600/37. Former moved well and finished well clear. Latter joined at 1000m.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Aries (rb), Taimur (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/48, 600/36. Former jumped out well and finished a distance ahead. Latter was not urged. 2/y/o Etoile (Mosin), Chieftain (Shelar) and 2/y/o Koenig (P. Shinde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Etoile and Chieftain finished six lengths ahead of the last name. 2/y/os Lively Mister (Gagandeep), Fiero/Bubbly Bellini (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. They finished level freely. 2/y/o Fighton (Parmar), Nobility (Dhebe) and Maniac (D.A. Naik) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pushed. Ocean Of God (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/os Blue God (Shelar), Giant King (V. Bunde) and Senorita D (Gagandeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/42. First name finished five lengths in front of the second name who further finished five lengths ahead of the last name. Kisling (N.B. Kuldeep), Tenth Star/On Fleek (Ajinkya) 1-9, 600/41. Both were urged and finished level.

Mock race noted on December 25: Race track: 1200m: Sky Commander (Saba), Remus (V. Bunde) 1-15, 600/37. Former finished a distance ahead. Latter was slowly off by five lengths.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.