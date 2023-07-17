ADVERTISEMENT

Alpha Domino, Fashion Icon and Sim Sim show out

July 17, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - PUNE

Racing Correspondent

Alpha Domino, Fashion Icon and Sim Sim showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 17) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Queens Pride (H.M. Akshay) 40. Easy. Star Romance (Yash) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Silent Knight (Shelar) 55, 600/41. Pushed. Dalasan (Nazil), Street Sense (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Ugly Truth (S. A. Amit), Collateral (Dashrath) 53, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Lightning Blaze (Mustakim) 55, 600/42 Moved freely. Alpha Gene (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Count Of Savoy (Yash), Giant Star (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Flying Halo (Hamir), Enchanting Empress (Shelar) 57, 600/44. Pair level. Smiles Of Fortune (Yash), Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Galway Bay (Yash) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Adamas (S.J. Sunil), Lively Mister (Shubham) 54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Aloysia (Dashrath), Harriet (N.B. Kuldeep) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Mi Arion (P. Vinod), Irish Gold (Mosin) 53, 600/40. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Generosity (Kirtish), Alexandros (rb) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Enabler (Yash), Light Of Life (S.J. Sunil) 56, 60/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Fashion Icon (P. Vinod), Goldiva (Mosin) 51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Bubbly Boy (Yash), Jerusalem (Shelar) 57, 600/42. Former was four lengths superior. Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil), Amber Knight (Shubham) 55, 600/41. Former made up three lentgths and finished level. Wall Street (Yash) 52, 600/39. Pleased. Giant King (Shelar), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Anoushka (Merchant), Sky Hawk (P. Naidu) 52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Wanderlust (Shubham), Senorita D (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/41. They finished level freely. Mojo (S. Sunil) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Fortune Teller (Merchant), Dali Swirl (N. Nadeem) 54, 600/41. Former easily finished one length ahead.

1,000m: Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Intense Belief (Mosin), Successor (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Freedom (Shelar), Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-10, 600/42. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Zukor (S. Sunil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Good work.

1,200m: Alpha Domino (Neeraj), Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Kirkines (Neeraj), Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 1-26, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved impressively. Dufy (P. Naidu) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Pushed.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1,000m: Nelina (Nazil) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Jumped out well and moved freely. Aries (Bhawani), Magnanimous (app) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to the end level. Esfir (H. Gore) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Adonis (Kaviraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Dowsabel (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Urged. Atomic Angel (Bhawani) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

