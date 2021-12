Alluring Silver and Miracle please

Alluring Silver and Miracle pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Redifined (Zervan), Willy Wonkaa (Akshay) 39. They moved freely. Touch Of Faith (rb) 41. Easy. Taimur (Bhawani) 41. Easy.

800m: The Awakening (Suraj Narredu) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Juliette (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: A Star Is Born (Suraj Narredu) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. Enigma (Kirtish) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: Lord And Master (Kirtish) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Parisian (C. Umesh) 1-23, 600/39. Shaped well.

1400m: Alluring Silver (C. Umesh) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 800/54, 600/41. Impressed.

1600m: Miracle (Kirtish) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 800/53, 600/40. In good shape.

1800m: Born Queen (Suraj Narredu) 2-10, 600/45. Moved freely.

Race track:

1600m: 2/y/os Mehr (C. Umesh), Venus (Kirtish) 1-48, 1200/1-18, 800/48, 600/35. Former was superior.