Races

Allabouther, Dallas, Bostonia and Sandarina please

more-in

Allabouther, Dallas, Bostonia and Sandarina pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 23)

Inner sand:

1000m: Piper Regina (R. Pradeep) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Louisiana (Nazerul) 1-26, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1400m: Aeolus (R. Pradeep) 1-41, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/41. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Commodus (Selvaraj) 45. Moved on the bit. Torosanto (R. Anand), Handsome Rocky (rb) 45. They moved freely.

1000m: Fierce Fighter (Arshad) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Debonair (A. Imran) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Maintains form. A Hearttoremember (rb) 1-15, 600/44. Worked well. Moved freely.

1200m: Bostonia (Indrajeet) 1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Dallas (Arvind) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Sandarina (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Pleased. Allabouther (R. Marshall) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray.

1400m: Sainthood (Rayan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Je Ne Sais Quoi (R. Pradeep) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Retains form.

Outer sand — Dec 22:

1000m: Attorney General (Srinath) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 5:53:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/allabouther-dallas-bostonia-and-sandarina-please/article30381285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY