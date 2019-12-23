Allabouther, Dallas, Bostonia and Sandarina please

Allabouther, Dallas, Bostonia and Sandarina pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 23)

Inner sand:

1000m: Piper Regina (R. Pradeep) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Louisiana (Nazerul) 1-26, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1400m: Aeolus (R. Pradeep) 1-41, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/41. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Commodus (Selvaraj) 45. Moved on the bit. Torosanto (R. Anand), Handsome Rocky (rb) 45. They moved freely.

1000m: Fierce Fighter (Arshad) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Debonair (A. Imran) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Maintains form. A Hearttoremember (rb) 1-15, 600/44. Worked well. Moved freely.

1200m: Bostonia (Indrajeet) 1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Dallas (Arvind) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Sandarina (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Pleased. Allabouther (R. Marshall) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray.

1400m: Sainthood (Rayan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Je Ne Sais Quoi (R. Pradeep) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Retains form.

Outer sand — Dec 22:

1000m: Attorney General (Srinath) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition.