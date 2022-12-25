ADVERTISEMENT

Wall Street, Lazarus, Rue St Honore’ and Geographic please

December 25, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Mumbai:

Wall Street, Lazarus, Rue St Honore’ and Geographic pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Come Back Please (Merchant) 39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Emerald Queen (Nazil) 39. Easy. Perhaps (Nazil) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: Adamas (Peter), Star (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Enlightened (Shelar) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Commandment (Mosin) 54, 600/40. Easy. Divine Thoughts (rb), Magileto (A. Gaikwad) 56, 600/41. They were easy. 2/y/o Smiles Of Fortune (Shelar) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Liam (Mosin) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. 2/y/os Sea The Sun (J. Chinoy), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They ended level. Hela (Bhawani) 1-5, 600/39. Good. Hunting Goddess (Trevor), Swift (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former was one length better. Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj), Time (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while they finished level. 2/y/os Eaton Square (Shelar), Queen Of Kyiv (Gagandeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Pyrrhus (Hamir), 2/y/o Big Red (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. 2/y/os Jamari (J. Chinoy), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/40. They ended level.

1200m: Rachelle’s Pride (Mustakim) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Geographic (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Lazarus (Chouhan), Capitolium (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and easily finished level. Lord Fenicia (Shelar), Jerusalem (Peter) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/os Multiverse (Nirmal), Winter Agenda (Gagandeep) 1-27, 600/43. Both were easy.

1400m: Claudius (Chouhan), Dragonlord (Trevor) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level on the inside.

1600m: Wall Street (Neeraj) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US