Wall Street, Lazarus, Rue St Honore’ and Geographic please

December 25, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Mumbai:

Wall Street, Lazarus, Rue St Honore’ and Geographic pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Come Back Please (Merchant) 39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Emerald Queen (Nazil) 39. Easy. Perhaps (Nazil) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: Adamas (Peter), Star (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Enlightened (Shelar) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Commandment (Mosin) 54, 600/40. Easy. Divine Thoughts (rb), Magileto (A. Gaikwad) 56, 600/41. They were easy. 2/y/o Smiles Of Fortune (Shelar) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Liam (Mosin) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. 2/y/os Sea The Sun (J. Chinoy), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They ended level. Hela (Bhawani) 1-5, 600/39. Good. Hunting Goddess (Trevor), Swift (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former was one length better. Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj), Time (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while they finished level. 2/y/os Eaton Square (Shelar), Queen Of Kyiv (Gagandeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Pyrrhus (Hamir), 2/y/o Big Red (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. 2/y/os Jamari (J. Chinoy), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/40. They ended level.

1200m: Rachelle’s Pride (Mustakim) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Geographic (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Lazarus (Chouhan), Capitolium (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and easily finished level. Lord Fenicia (Shelar), Jerusalem (Peter) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/os Multiverse (Nirmal), Winter Agenda (Gagandeep) 1-27, 600/43. Both were easy.

1400m: Claudius (Chouhan), Dragonlord (Trevor) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level on the inside.

1600m: Wall Street (Neeraj) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.