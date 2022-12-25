  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wall Street, Lazarus, Rue St Honore’ and Geographic please

December 25, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Mumbai:

Wall Street, Lazarus, Rue St Honore’ and Geographic pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Come Back Please (Merchant) 39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Emerald Queen (Nazil) 39. Easy. Perhaps (Nazil) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: Adamas (Peter), Star (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Enlightened (Shelar) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Commandment (Mosin) 54, 600/40. Easy. Divine Thoughts (rb), Magileto (A. Gaikwad) 56, 600/41. They were easy. 2/y/o Smiles Of Fortune (Shelar) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Liam (Mosin) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. 2/y/os Sea The Sun (J. Chinoy), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They ended level. Hela (Bhawani) 1-5, 600/39. Good. Hunting Goddess (Trevor), Swift (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former was one length better. Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj), Time (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while they finished level. 2/y/os Eaton Square (Shelar), Queen Of Kyiv (Gagandeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Pyrrhus (Hamir), 2/y/o Big Red (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. 2/y/os Jamari (J. Chinoy), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/40. They ended level.

1200m: Rachelle’s Pride (Mustakim) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Geographic (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Lazarus (Chouhan), Capitolium (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and easily finished level. Lord Fenicia (Shelar), Jerusalem (Peter) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/os Multiverse (Nirmal), Winter Agenda (Gagandeep) 1-27, 600/43. Both were easy.

1400m: Claudius (Chouhan), Dragonlord (Trevor) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level on the inside.

1600m: Wall Street (Neeraj) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.