All Stars, Soft Whisper, Crown Drive and Raffinato please

All Stars, Soft Whisper, Crown Drive and Raffinato pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Nov. 3).

Outer sand:

600m: Lanardo (S. Kabdhar) 42. In good shape. First Empress (Farid Ansari) 44. Easy. Reign Illustrious (Farid Ansari) 42. Niggled. Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 45. Lumiere (rb), Red Pencile (rb) 47.5.

800m: Something Royal (Inayat), Supreme Dance (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Former moved well and finished three lengths in front. All Stars (Ram Nandan), Admiral Shaw (Koshi Kumar) 55.5, 600/40. Former showed out. Crown Drive (Koshi Kumar), Royal Icon (Shah Alam) 56.5, 600/40.5. Former moved impressively. Desert Star (B. Darshan), Everwin (Shah Alam) 1-1, 600/47. Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar) 1-0, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Vishwas (Inayat), Dark Son (S. Kabdhar) 59, 600/43.5. They were easy. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 59, 600/43.5. Handy. Aurora Borealis (Farid Ansari) 58.5, 600/43. Urged in the last part. Abilitare (rb) 59, 600/44. Easy. Sinatra (Ram Nandan), Windsor Walk (rb) 57.5, 600/42. They worked well.

Inner sand:

600m: Face Off (rb) 46. Speculation (M.S. Deeora), Saintly Star (Ram Nandan) 39.5. They moved well. Forest Lake (rb) 42. Handy. Flourish (rb) 44. Easy. Kings Return (M.S. Deora), Renillo (Ram Nandan) 39.5. They worked well.

800m: Authentic Bell (rb) 54, 600/41. In fine condition. Raffinato (Koshi Kumar), Rise Again (rb) 55, 600/39. They impressed. Bluemed (Inayat), Swarga (rb) 55, 600/40. Former moved better and finished three lengths in front. Midnight Sparkle (rb) 56, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 53.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Multicrown (M.S. Deora), Royal Baron (S. Kabdhar) 56.5, 600/41. A fit pair. Silk Stuff (rb), Royal Chivalry (Shah Alam) 55.5, 600/39.5. They worked impressively. King’s Battalion (Shah Alam) 1-0, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

Noted on Saturday (Nov. 2).

Outer sand:

600m: Elsa (C. Brisson), Polki (S. Kabdhar) 43. They are in good condition. Black Flora (C. Brisson), Seattle Blue (S. Kabdhar) 44. Former a 2-y-o was urged and finished three lengths in front. Sea Side (S. Kabdhar), Lord Of Admiral - Kneaze) (C. Brisson) 47.

800m: Golden Legend (M.S. Deora), Kallania (rb) 58, 600/43.5. They worked well. Sensibility (M.S. Dreora) 1-3, 600/48. Easy.

Inner sand:

600m: Ocean Love (rb) 43. Handy. Sonic Dash (rb) 47.5. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 43.5. Fit. Romualdo (rb), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Bluebell) 44. They finished together. Rise Again (rb), Abilitare (Shah Alam) 44.5. They were easy and level. Flourish (rb) 47. A 3-y-o (Ivory Touch - Night Of Stars) (rb), Cosette (rb) 48. Reign Of Terror (rb) 44. Words Worth (rb) 46.5. Easy. Rising Tycoon (rb) 46.5. Moved freely.

800m: Perfect Blend (rb), Alpha Domino (rb) 57, 600/42. A fit pair. Alexander (rb) 1-2, 600/45. Avicena (rb), Alacero (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths in front.

Noted on Friday (Nov. 1).

Inner sand:

600m: Mastercraft (rb) 45. Easy. Be Calm (rb) 43.5. Shaped well. Sonic Dash (rb) 47. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 46.5. Easy. Ocean Love (rb) 47. Red Pencile (rb) 47. Alice Blue (M.S. Deora) 45. Moved freely. Mr Strac rb) 42.5. Handy. Rise Again (rb) 47. Air Marshall (rb) Marshall (rb) 46. Opus One (M.S. Deora) 43. Unextended. Memory Lane (rb), a 2-y-o (Lucifer Sam - Thunder Bay) (rb) 45. They moved freely.

800m: Alpha Domino (rb), Perfect Blend (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. They moved on the bit. Golden Legend (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Vivaldi (Hindu Singh) 56, 600/40. In fine nick.

