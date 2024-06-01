ADVERTISEMENT

All Stars claims the Badruka Ooty Juvenile’s Sprint Million 

Published - June 01, 2024 05:42 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Racing Correspondent

All Stars (P. Sai Kumar up) won the Badruka Ooty Juvenile’s Sprint Million (1,200m), the feature event of the races held here on Saturday morning (June. 1). The winner is owned by Mr. V.C. Narasima Reddy & M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm and trained by Sebastian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to intermittent rain rendering the race-track not conducive for racing, the stewards of the Madras Race Club decided to cancel the remaining races of the day.

1. FIELD MARSHAL SHFJ MANEKSHAW TROPHY (Div. I): SEIKO KATSU (C. Umesh) 1, Everwin (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Amazing Joy (Hindu Singh) 3 and Falconbridge (Kuldeep Singh) 5-1/2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 18.48s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owners: M/s. J. Ramesh & Balaji M.V. Trainer: Mandanna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

2. FIELD MARSHAL SHFJ MANEKSHAW TROPHY (Div. II): VANDHIYATHEVAN (C. Umesh) 1, Charukala (Hindu Singh) 2, Mastercraft (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Royal Exemplar (Farid Ansari) 4. 2, 1 and nk. 1m 19.83s.

Owners: Dr. T. Devanathan, Yadav, Mrs. Meenakshi Yadav, Miss. Karishma Yadav & Miss Harini Yadav. Trainer: Mandanna.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. BADRUKA OOTY JUVENILE’S SPRINT MILLION: ALL STARS (P. Sai Kumar) 1, King’s Battalion (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Lavish Girl (Hindu Singh) 3 and Crown Angel (M.S. Deora) 4. 1-1/4, 7-1/4 and 8-1/4. 1m 19.14s.

Owners: Mr. V.C. Narashima Reddy & M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. DEFENCE SERVICES STAFF COLLEGE TROPHY (Div. I): CYNOSURE (Koshi Kumar) 1, Light The World (Hindu Singh) 2, Asio (C. Umesh) 3 and Rising Tycoon (M.S. Deora) 4. 2, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 19.77s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US