All Stars claims the Badruka Ooty Juvenile’s Sprint Million 

All Stars (P. Sai Kumar up) won the Badruka Ooty Juvenile’s Sprint Million (1,200m), the feature event of the races held here on Saturday morning (June. 1). The winner is owned by Mr. V.C. Narasima Reddy & M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm and trained by Sebastian.

Due to intermittent rain rendering the race-track not conducive for racing, the stewards of the Madras Race Club decided to cancel the remaining races of the day.

1. FIELD MARSHAL SHFJ MANEKSHAW TROPHY (Div. I): SEIKO KATSU (C. Umesh) 1, Everwin (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Amazing Joy (Hindu Singh) 3 and Falconbridge (Kuldeep Singh) 5-1/2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 18.48s.

Owners: M/s. J. Ramesh & Balaji M.V. Trainer: Mandanna.

2. FIELD MARSHAL SHFJ MANEKSHAW TROPHY (Div. II): VANDHIYATHEVAN (C. Umesh) 1, Charukala (Hindu Singh) 2, Mastercraft (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Royal Exemplar (Farid Ansari) 4. 2, 1 and nk. 1m 19.83s.

Owners: Dr. T. Devanathan, Yadav, Mrs. Meenakshi Yadav, Miss. Karishma Yadav & Miss Harini Yadav. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. BADRUKA OOTY JUVENILE’S SPRINT MILLION: ALL STARS (P. Sai Kumar) 1, King’s Battalion (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Lavish Girl (Hindu Singh) 3 and Crown Angel (M.S. Deora) 4. 1-1/4, 7-1/4 and 8-1/4. 1m 19.14s.

Owners: Mr. V.C. Narashima Reddy & M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. DEFENCE SERVICES STAFF COLLEGE TROPHY (Div. I): CYNOSURE (Koshi Kumar) 1, Light The World (Hindu Singh) 2, Asio (C. Umesh) 3 and Rising Tycoon (M.S. Deora) 4. 2, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 19.77s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.