ADVERTISEMENT

All set for Trilegal Indian 1000 Guineas to be run on Dec. 17

December 15, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

Vinayak M. Zodge

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) is all set to host the Indian 1000 Guineas, the first Indian Classic of the this Mumbai racing season, at Mahalaxmi race course on Sunday (Dec. 17).

According to RWITC records, this race has been a tradition since its debut on January 1, 1943 and is exclusively for fillies to be run over a mile. 

Trilegal, a distinguished law firm, is backing this thrilling race. Eight fillies will vie for a total prize of ₹5 million, with the winner taking home ₹3 million.

Pesi Shroff’s Jendayi, guided by a Irish saddle artist Oisin Murphy, is the prime contender. Jendayi, who won the General Rajendrasinhji Million at Pune, is in good shape as evidenced by her preparations and should repeat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

West Brook from the Bengaluru-based trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s stables, which recently ran a close second in the Golconda 1000 Guineas at Hyderabad, may pose a threat. Trainer M.K. Jadhav’s Miss American Pie, unbeaten in her last three starts, may upset.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US