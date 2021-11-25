All set for the Pune Derby on Nov. 28

PUNE:

The 37th Pune Derby will be staged here on November 28 (Sunday), the concluding day of the Pune racing season. The event was cancelled last season due to the pandemic.

A card of ten events has been framed for the Derby day with the total prize money for the mega event being ₹40 lakh, including a winner’s purse of ₹24 lakh.

Among the dozen contestants vying for supremacy, trainer Pesi Shroff’s Zuccarelli, who shed his maiden status last Sunday here, maintains his winning form and is the prime contender. He also holds a good record of running third in the Deccan Colts and was second to Miracle in the Deccan Derby at Hyderabad.

Bengaluru-based trainer Rajesh Narredu’s colt A Star Is Born, who won well in his last start and also has impressed in his morning trials, may fight for honours.

Queen O’ War, who is in good shape as evidenced by her track performances, may pose a threat. Another ward of trainer P. Shroff, Sunrise, who won very well in his debut, is capable of causing an upset.

The other attractions of the day would be the F.D. Wadia Trophy and the Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million, with the total stakes money of ₹1 million each.

Last week the State Government of Maharashtra had granted permission to Royal Western Indian Turf Club (RWITC) to allow spectators at the race course but bookmakers are not yet permitted to operate.