All set for the Poonawalla Breeders Multi-Million on Feb. 26

February 23, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MUMBAI:

The 34th edition of the Poonawalla Breeders Multi-Million (PBMM) will be staged on February 26 as part of the ‘Big Turf Carnival’ weekend at the Mahalaxmi racecourse.

Popularly known as the ‘Juvenile Derby’, PBMM continues to be the second-best crowd puller after the Indian Derby and the richest race which determines the top juvenile in the country. This year’s total prize money is ₹1.5 crore with a winner’s purse of ₹90 lakh.

The Big Turf Carnival, promoted by Bookmyshow, RWITC and the Poonawalla family, will showcase racing under lights, food and drinks, movies under the stars, carnival games for kids, shopping, music, sumo wrestling, eliminator, bull rides, tarot card reading and much more.

Every entrant to the members and first enclosure would be eligible for a lucky draw to win prizes offered by the Poonawalla family like an Honda Amaze (1st prize), scooter (2nd), TV (3rd) and laptop (4th). All one has to do is to predict the first four placings in the PBMM.

Among the field of 11 runners who will face the starter this year, trainer A.M. Jadhav’s Fighton, who won very well in his last start and is in good shape, may score over his rivals.

Dallas Todywalla’s colt Irish Gold, who claimed the Breeders’ Produce Stakes, and the filly Portofino Bay, a winner of two races, have equal chances and should fight out for the honours.

Generosity and Jamari, fillies who hail from trainer Pesi Shroff’s yard and won their last starts, may add pep to the finish.

Among the outstation challengers, trainer Suleman Attaollahi’s Elpenor, who won impressively in his last outing, may have a say at the finish.

Patrick Quin’s ward Destroyer, set to debut in this rich event, has shown good promise in his morning trials and may upset.