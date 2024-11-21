All set for the Mumbai season to begin on Nov. 24

The Mumbai racing season 2024-25 is set to begin on Sunday, November 24, and will conclude on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

With 26 race days hosted by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), the total prize money is ₹21 crore, the highest in the country. The Mahalaxmi racecourse is primed for action with its lush green, well-maintained race track.

Eleven days of evening racing will bring an exciting dimension to the schedule, with the first such race day set to coincide with the Derby Day on February 2, 2025.

Around 800 horses, including two-year-olds, have been stationed at the racecourse and 34 trainers and over 50 jockeys will showcase their talent throughout the season.

The season will conclude with the third edition of the Indian Racing Carnival, sponsored by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Horse Power Sports League (HPSL), scheduled for the weekend of April 5 and 6, 2025.

Important races: JSK1 Indian 1000 Guineas & Mahalakshmi Sprint Million (Dec. 15), HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Dec. 22), Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy & Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million (Dec. 29), Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks, R.R. Ruia Gold Cup & Gool S. Poonawalla Million (Jan. 11), Indian Derby (Feb. 2), Poonawalla Breeders Multi-Million (Feb. 23), Forbes Juvenile Fillies’ Championship & Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders Juvenile Colts’ Championship (Mar. 16) and Indian Racing Carnival (5 & 6 April).

Racing dates: November 24; December 1, 8, 15, 22, 27 & 29; January 5, 9, 11, 16 & 23; February: 1, 2*, 9, 16, 20*, 23* & 26*. March: 6*, 16*, 20*, 23* & 30*. April: 5* & 6*

*Evening race days.