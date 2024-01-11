All set for the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks on Jan. 14

January 11, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr. 1), popularly known as the ‘Ladies Derby’, will be staged at the Mahalaxmi race course on January 14 (Sunday). The race, carrying a purse of ₹5 million, is reserved for four-year-old fillies and will be run over 2400m.

There will be free entry for ladies along with exciting prizes from Moha, Kiro and Koko. Bombay Parade is organising a flea market at the members enclosure with food, beverages, merchandise stalls and live music.

Irishman Oisin Murphy, who won the Indian 1000 Guineas, will guide the fortunes of trainer Pesi Shroff’s champion filly Jendayi in a field of five. Jendayi, winner of the Indian 1000 Guineas, is in great heart and should score an encore.

There will be two added attractions on Sunday — the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup and the Gool S. Poonawalla Million for juveniles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trainer Rajesh Narredu’s classic colt Synthesis, an impressive winner in the Golconda Derby at Hyderabad in October and also a comfortable winner of the Indian 2000 Guineas last month, is in rousing form and should repeat his performance in the Ruia Gold Cup.

Trainer Malesh Narredu’s ward Enabler, who ran second to Synthesis in his last start, has excelled in his preparatory workouts and may pose a threat.

Among the five juveniles in fray for the Gool S. Poonawalla Million, Dash, mentored by Malesh Narredu, and Field Of Dreams from Dallas Todywalla’s yard, have won a race each and they should fight out the finish.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.