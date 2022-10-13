All set for Betway Pune Derby on Sunday

Vinayak M. Zodge October 13, 2022 20:12 IST

The 38th edition of the Pune Derby, sponsored by the Betway Limited, will be run as the Betway Pune Derby (Gr.1) here on Sunday. The richest race of the Pune season has guaranteed prize money of ₹5 million, with the winner’s purse of ₹3 million.

There will be a bonanza for punters on Derby day as an amount of ₹50,00,000 will be added to the collection of the Combined Jackpot Pool.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the Gr. 1, Betway Pune Derby weekend carnival with all excitement for racing patrons to look forward with food, drinks, pop ups, live bands with DJs. The entry is free for members & owners and the guests will be charged only ₹500 (including mobile phone). We welcome all to the Pune race course to come and enjoy the racing” said S.R. Sanas, chairman of RWITC.

Among the eight contestants in the fray, trainer Pesi Shroff’s two wards — King’s Ransom and Emperor Roderic — are prime contenders. King’s Ransom, who ran second to her stablemate Supernatural in the Bengaluru Summer Derby should make amends as evidenced by her mock race and morning trials. Emperor Roderic, who won well in the S.A. Poonawalla Million, maintains form.

Trainer Malesh Narredu’s Wall Street, who won impressively a maiden race over 2000m trip, is in good shape according to his track performances and may pose a threat.

Kalamitsi from S.S. Attaollahi’s stables and Dangerous from Adhirajsingh Jodha’s yard, who ran third and fifth respectively behind Emperor Roderic in their last outings, may upset.