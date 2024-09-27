All candidates elected unopposed during RWITC AGM

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) held its 109th Annual General Meeting (AGM) via video conferencing on Thursday, September 26. With only nine nominations received for the nine available seats, all candidates were elected unopposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surendra Sanas, the incumbent Chairman, will continue for a third consecutive term (2024-25), while Ram Shroff will carry on as Chairman of the Stewards of the Club.

Similarly, Asif Lampwala and Gulamhusein Vahanvaty were elected unopposed to the Board of Appeal, having been the only two nominees.

The Managing Committee Members for the term include Jiyaji Bhosale, Khushroo Dhunjibhoy, Sunil Jhangiani, Gautam Lala, Jaydev Mody, Vijay Shirke, and Shiven Surendranath, who will continue to guide the club’s operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.