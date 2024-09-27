All candidates elected unopposed during RWITC AGM

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) held its 109th Annual General Meeting (AGM) via video conferencing on Thursday, September 26. With only nine nominations received for the nine available seats, all candidates were elected unopposed.

Surendra Sanas, the incumbent Chairman, will continue for a third consecutive term (2024-25), while Ram Shroff will carry on as Chairman of the Stewards of the Club.

Similarly, Asif Lampwala and Gulamhusein Vahanvaty were elected unopposed to the Board of Appeal, having been the only two nominees.

The Managing Committee Members for the term include Jiyaji Bhosale, Khushroo Dhunjibhoy, Sunil Jhangiani, Gautam Lala, Jaydev Mody, Vijay Shirke, and Shiven Surendranath, who will continue to guide the club’s operations.