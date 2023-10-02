HamberMenu
All Attractive, Vivaldo and Serai impress

October 02, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - BENGALURU:

All Attractive, Vivaldo and Serai impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct 2).

Outer sand:

600m: Elizabeth Regina (Surya) 45. Moved freely. Siege Courageous (Arul) 45. In fine trim.

1000m: Foi (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Max Mueller (Shinde) 1-15, 600/45. Shaped well. Serai (Darshan) 1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed.

1200m: Vivaldo (S. John) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved attractively. All Attractive (Saddam) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

1400m: Russian Romance (Tousif) 1-47, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Easy.

Inner sand — Oct 1:

600m: Macron (R. Pradeep) 40. In fine condition.

Outer sand: 600m: Chiraag (Saddam), Ooh La La (rb) 43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Southern Dynasty (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Saigon (Darshan) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Peyo (Saddam) 1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1200m: High Opinion (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 39.5. Eased up.

1400m: Red Falcon (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased.

