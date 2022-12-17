All Attractive, Pinnacle Point, Czar, Tehani, Nikolina and Vyasa excel

December 17, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

All Attractive, Pinnacle Point, Czar, Tehani, Nikolina and Vyasa excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec 17).

Inner sand: 1200m: Dallas Drifter (Jagadeesh) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Strode out well. Twilight Moon (Chetan K) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Worked well. Riveting (Shreyas) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Shaped well. War Trial (Jagadeesh), The Beginning (B. Paswan) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (P. Trevor) 1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. In fine nick.

Outer sand: 600m: True Faith (A. Imran) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Auspicious Queen (rb), Quevega (rb) 45.5. They finished together. Springteen (Antony) 43.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Radcliff (Antony), Estefania (Likith) 1-15.5, 600/44. They shaped well. Nikolina (Girish), Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/41. They moved fluently. My Vision (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Psychic Warrior (rb) 1-15, 600/43. Moved well. Northern Quest (Rayan), Emeraldo (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former impressed.

1200m: Santorino (Rozario) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Speaking Of Stars (Salman K) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Fit for the fray. Triumphant (Shreyas), Listen To Me (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former impressed. Czar (Likith), Ebotse (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. They put up a fine display. Phoenix Surprise (S.K. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Balor (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A fine display. Red Lucifer (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Pinnacle Point (Antony) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine nick. All Attractive (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Tehani (P. Trevor), Galloping Ahead (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Clyde Star (Rayan), Flamingo Road (Jagadeesh) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Latter showed out.

1600m: Automatic (Vaibhav), Queen Envied (rb) 1-55, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

