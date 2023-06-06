ADVERTISEMENT

All Attraction, A Star Is Born, Loch Lomond, Sea Lion, Saigon and Truth impress

June 06, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

All Attraction, A Star Is Born, Loch Lomond, Sea Lion, Saigon and Truth impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 6)

Inner sand: 1000m: Smithsonian (Vishal) 1-12, 600/39. Stretched out well. Seoul (Bhawani S) 1-8.5, 600/40. Extended.

1200m: Glow In The Dark (Asbar), Leather Rock (Salman K) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand: 600m: Classic Charm (Vishal) 42.5. Strode out well. Spirit Dancer (Bhawani S) 45. Easy. Loch Lomond (Tadgh) 41.5. Impressed. True Faith (A. Imran) 42.5. Retains form.

1000m: Last Wish (Indrajeet) 1-15.5. 600/44.5 Moved freely. Macron (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Easy. Breeze Bluster (Shinde), Sling Shot (rg) 1-13, 600/44.5. They finished level. Sea Lion (Likith) 1-16, 600/41.5. Pleased. Tough Cookie (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. All Attraction (Ajeet K), Rightly Noble (P. Ramesh) 1-11, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Fire Power (rb) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. Southern Dynasty (Bhawani S), Rule Of Law (Vishal) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-15, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Wild Emperor (T.S. Jodha) 1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. Ring Master (Saqlian) 1-12, 600/43. Stretched out well. Star Admiral (Vishal) 1-16.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Stellar Gold (Bhwani S) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Ebotse (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Pleased. Starkova (Tadhg), Miso (Hindu S) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former stretched out well and finished four lengths ahead. Saigon (Bhawani S), Queen Regnant (Vishal) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mojito (A. Imran) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Pushed in the last part. Ashwa Yudhvir (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Kiran N) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. They finished level. Long Lease (Yash), Star Concept (Kiran N) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They finished together. Fondness Of You (Shinde), Burmese (Yash) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Truth (Saqlain) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Strode out well. A Star Is Born (Yash) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K), Sacred Creator (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved well. Red Falcon (A. Ramu) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1200m: Aldiva (S. John) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41.5. Jumped out well. Nikolina (Girish), Paradise Beckon (Chetan K) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead. Striking Eyes (rb), Cadmus (Saqlian) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished well ahead. Chul Bul Rani (Tousif K), El Alamien (Rayan) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished distance ahead. Quevega (rb), Golden Starlet (Rajesh K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Truth In Wine (Hindu S), Confidential (Hasib) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41. They took a good jump and finished level. Sea Eagle (Likith) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out smartly. Mars (Vishal) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. Took a good jump. Encantamento (Saba), Twilight Tornado (Inayat) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 43. First named impressed. Anne Boleyn (Tousif K), Fast Response (T.S. Jodha) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Phoebe (rb), Loving Pearl (Arvind K) 1-27, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Inner City (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 39. Took a smart jump. Meghann (Abhay S) 1-28, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde), Fearless Joey (Prabhakaran) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Star Glory (Yash) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Took a smart jump. Oasis Class (Jagadeesh), Diversified (B. Paswan) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former impressed, note. Bellissimo (Sai Kiran), Kallu Sakkare (M. Naveen), The Whispering (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Kallu Sakkare slowly out.

