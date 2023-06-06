HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All Attraction, A Star Is Born, Loch Lomond, Sea Lion, Saigon and Truth impress

June 06, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

All Attraction, A Star Is Born, Loch Lomond, Sea Lion, Saigon and Truth impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 6)

Inner sand: 1000m: Smithsonian (Vishal) 1-12, 600/39. Stretched out well. Seoul (Bhawani S) 1-8.5, 600/40. Extended.

1200m: Glow In The Dark (Asbar), Leather Rock (Salman K) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand: 600m: Classic Charm (Vishal) 42.5. Strode out well. Spirit Dancer (Bhawani S) 45. Easy. Loch Lomond (Tadgh) 41.5. Impressed. True Faith (A. Imran) 42.5. Retains form.

1000m: Last Wish (Indrajeet) 1-15.5. 600/44.5 Moved freely. Macron (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Easy. Breeze Bluster (Shinde), Sling Shot (rg) 1-13, 600/44.5. They finished level. Sea Lion (Likith) 1-16, 600/41.5. Pleased. Tough Cookie (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. All Attraction (Ajeet K), Rightly Noble (P. Ramesh) 1-11, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Fire Power (rb) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. Southern Dynasty (Bhawani S), Rule Of Law (Vishal) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-15, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Wild Emperor (T.S. Jodha) 1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. Ring Master (Saqlian) 1-12, 600/43. Stretched out well. Star Admiral (Vishal) 1-16.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Stellar Gold (Bhwani S) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Ebotse (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Pleased. Starkova (Tadhg), Miso (Hindu S) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former stretched out well and finished four lengths ahead. Saigon (Bhawani S), Queen Regnant (Vishal) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mojito (A. Imran) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Pushed in the last part. Ashwa Yudhvir (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Kiran N) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. They finished level. Long Lease (Yash), Star Concept (Kiran N) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They finished together. Fondness Of You (Shinde), Burmese (Yash) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Truth (Saqlain) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Strode out well. A Star Is Born (Yash) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K), Sacred Creator (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved well. Red Falcon (A. Ramu) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1200m: Aldiva (S. John) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41.5. Jumped out well. Nikolina (Girish), Paradise Beckon (Chetan K) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead. Striking Eyes (rb), Cadmus (Saqlian) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished well ahead. Chul Bul Rani (Tousif K), El Alamien (Rayan) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished distance ahead. Quevega (rb), Golden Starlet (Rajesh K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Truth In Wine (Hindu S), Confidential (Hasib) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41. They took a good jump and finished level. Sea Eagle (Likith) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out smartly. Mars (Vishal) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. Took a good jump. Encantamento (Saba), Twilight Tornado (Inayat) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 43. First named impressed. Anne Boleyn (Tousif K), Fast Response (T.S. Jodha) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Phoebe (rb), Loving Pearl (Arvind K) 1-27, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Inner City (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 39. Took a smart jump. Meghann (Abhay S) 1-28, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde), Fearless Joey (Prabhakaran) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Star Glory (Yash) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Took a smart jump. Oasis Class (Jagadeesh), Diversified (B. Paswan) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former impressed, note. Bellissimo (Sai Kiran), Kallu Sakkare (M. Naveen), The Whispering (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Kallu Sakkare slowly out.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.