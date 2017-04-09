Alisha’s Pet excels

Alisha’s Pet and Spiridon excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (April 9).
Inner sand
600m: Chizzler (Shelar) 39. Moved freely.
800m: Azeeza (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Ridgewood Star (Sandeep) 50, 600/38. Moved well.
1,000m: Spiridon (A.Gaikwad), Glorious Angel (Baandal) 1-3, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Former retains form. Ace Two Three (Vishal), Artus (Jaykumar) 1-4, 600/37. Former superior. Hopelicious (Roushan), Minding (F.Irani) 1-6, 600/38. Former superior. Wildhorn (K.Kadam), Blaze The Track (rb) 1-7, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.
1,200m: Alishas Pet (Baandal) 1-18, 600/39. Moved attractively. Furious N Fast (F.Irani) 1-17, 600/39. Moved well.
Outer sand
1,400m: Franz Ferdinand (Neeraj), Arabian Storm (Kharadi) 1-35, 600/38. Former easily finished one length in front.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor