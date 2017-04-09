Alisha’s Pet excels

Alisha’s Pet and Spiridon excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (April 9).

Inner sand

600m: Chizzler (Shelar) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Azeeza (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Ridgewood Star (Sandeep) 50, 600/38. Moved well.

1,000m: Spiridon (A.Gaikwad), Glorious Angel (Baandal) 1-3, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Former retains form. Ace Two Three (Vishal), Artus (Jaykumar) 1-4, 600/37. Former superior. Hopelicious (Roushan), Minding (F.Irani) 1-6, 600/38. Former superior. Wildhorn (K.Kadam), Blaze The Track (rb) 1-7, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

1,200m: Alishas Pet (Baandal) 1-18, 600/39. Moved attractively. Furious N Fast (F.Irani) 1-17, 600/39. Moved well.

Outer sand

1,400m: Franz Ferdinand (Neeraj), Arabian Storm (Kharadi) 1-35, 600/38. Former easily finished one length in front.