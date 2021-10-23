Races

Alicia, Tarzan and North Star catch the eye

Alicia, Tarzan and North Star caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 23) morning.

Sand track: 800m: Kokomo (Sandesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Parisian (Neeraj) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Tarzan (Kaviraj) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Easy Rider (Neeraj), Gangster (rb) 51, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Dark Secret (Akshay) 57, 600/42. Easy. Full Of Grace (Zervan) 55, 600/42. Easy. Willy Wonka (Akshay) 55, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Expedition (Zervan) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Polyneices (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Gazino (rb) 52, 600/38. Responded well.

1000m: North Star (Chouhan) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Chopin (Neeraj), El Patron (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished level.

1200m: Lord Byron (Chouhan), Botero (Mosin) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and comfortably finished four lengths ahead. Presidential (Chouhan), The Bawaji (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-20, 600/40. Moved well. Alicia (Chouhan), Sunrise (Shelar) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former, who was well in hand, started three lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Theon (Chouhan), Souza (Kaviraj) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Petronia (Nazil) 1-40, 600/44. Easy.

1600m: Lord And Master (Chouhan), Sunlord (Kirtish) 1-53, 1200/1-22.5, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former made up four lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Note the former.


