Alicia claims South India 1000 Guineas

Pesi Shroff’s ward Alicia (C. Umesh astride) won the South India 1000 Guineas the first Classic of the season held here on Thursday (Jan. 6). The winner is owned by Mr & Mrs Cyrus Palia, Freny Palia & M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co.

Umesh, who confidently kept Alicia in the sixth position till the final turn, started manoeuvring from the outside in the straight. The filly responded well to the urgings and came up with giant strides to overtake Allamanda in the last 100m and win comfortably.

Trainer Deepesh Narredu and jockey Yash Narredu scored a treble on the day.

1. MISS SHOWOFF HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 00 to 25: GOLDEN STREAK (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Catalyst (Nakhat Singh) 2, Welcom Chakkaram (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Pink Pearl (Mubs Kareem) 4. Nk, 4-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 43.83s. Owner: Mrs. Jiby Joji. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. ELLERSLIE HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip): ALEXANDER (Yash Narredu) 1, Valeska (C. Umesh) 2, Lady Solitaire (Farid Ansari) 3 and Choir (C. Jaiswar) 4. 1/2, lnk and 2. 1m, 13.99s. Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shah, Mr. Prem F. Vazirani & Mrs. B.E. Saldanha. Trainer: D. Narredu.

3. RAVELLO HANDICAP (1,100m), rated 20 to 45: ANASTASIA (Yash Narredu) 1, Star Fling (C. Brisson) 2, Prince Of Windsor (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Air Marshall (Akshay Kumar) 4. 6, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 6.03s. Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah & Mr. Suresh G. Advani. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. ANGELO HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: THUNDERCLAP (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Due Diligence (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Karadeniz (C. Umesh) 3 and Pirate’s Love (Vishal Bunde) 4. Shd, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 26.87s. Owners: M/s. K.H. Vachha, Marthand Singh Mahindra & Ms. Ritu Puri. Trainer: A. Jodha.

5. SMT. GAYATRI DEVI MEMORIAL CUP (1,100m), Terms: ONCE YOU GO BACK (Shane Gray) 1, Augusta (C. Brisson) 2, Emperor Ashoka (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Shez R Star (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 6.73s. Owners: M/s. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd Ref by Mr. Shiven Surenaranath, Mr. Kersi H Vachha & M/s. Saranga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

6. P.T. RAJAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 80 & above: LEOPARD ROCK (Yash Narredu) 1, Hope And Glory (Dhanu Singh) 2, Night Hunt (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Mzilikazi (C. Umesh) 4. 1-1/4, lnk and 1. 1m, 25.06s. Owner: J.M. Livestock & M/s. Equest. Trainer: D. Narredu.

7. SOUTH INDIA 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. II), (1,600m), 4-y-o Indian Fillies (Terms): ALICIA (Western Aristocrat-Heather) C. Umesh 1, ALLAMANDA (Speaking of Which-Analeah) Suraj Narredu 2, CHASHNI (Kingda Ka-Maun Vrat) P.P. Dhebe 3 and MEDORA (Multidimensional-Blue Sky) P.S. Chouhan 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/2 and 1. 1m, 39.28s. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Palia, Freny Palia & M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Trainer: Shroff.

8. DEEPAK KHAITAN MEMORIAL GUINDY GOLD CUP (Gr. III),(1,600m), (Terms): PRICELESS GOLD (Suraj Narredu) 1, Bernardini (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Angelino (Dhanu Singh) 3 and My Opinion (Akshay Kumar) 4. 4, 3/4 and shd. 1m, 38.22s. Owners: M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding rep. by Mr. Mukul A. Sonawalla & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding. Trainer: R. Narredu.

9. DAYDREAMER HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85: OUI SAUVAGE (Santosh G) 1, Pennse’e (Neeraj) 2, King T’Chala (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Gallantry (Yash Narredu) 4. 2-3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.35s. Owners: M/s. Gainsville Stud & Agl. Farm, Mr. Kishore Rungta, Adhiraj Singh Jodha & M/s. Jai-Govind Stud Agricultural Farm. Trainer: N. Jodha.