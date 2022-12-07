Alexandre Dumas, Sir Baffert, Albinus, Loch Lomond and Rubirosa catch the eye

December 07, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Alexandre Dumas, Sir Baffert, Albinus, Loch Lomond and Rubirosa caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 7).

Outer sand: 600m: Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar) 43.5. Niggled. Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 42.5. Easy. Wellington (S. Kamble) 47. Easy. Asgardia (rb) 47.

800m: Protea (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Easy. Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/42. Urged. First Empress (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/43. Handy. Ziana (M. Bhaskar), Walking Brave (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (Farhan Alam), Jahzara (rb) 59.5, 600/44. They were extended and the former finished three lengths in front. Starkova (rb), Miso (rb) 1-3, 600/47.

1000m: Cape Wickham (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Strong Breeze (Manikandan), Jungle Dreams (S. Kabdhar) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Eased up in the straight. Albinus (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/43. Strode out well. Rubirosa (rb) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. He moved well within himself. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-8.5, 800/58, 600/44. Moved freely. Andorra (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Loch Lomond (Mudassar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. In fine nick. Lady Zeen (rb), Glorious Legend (rb) 1-10.5, 800/58.5, 600/46. Former finished three lengths in front. Gallantry (Mudassar), Asio (M. Bhaskar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Latter urged and finished four lengths in front. Supreme Runner (M Bhaskar) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Urged. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. Extended. Suryakrishi (Farhan Alam), Salome (rb) 1-18, 800/59, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Wolf Creek (rb), Lionel (rb) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43. Latter stretched out well and finished four lengths in front. Dame Fonteyn (Farhan Alam), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Anarosa) (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/45. Latter was pushed and finished two lengths in front. Dun It Again (Ram Nandan) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. In good shape. Seminole Wind (rb), Grey Beauty (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44. Former moved better and finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand: 600m: Daiyamondo (rb) 41. Speedy. Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 41.5. Pappa Rich (rb) 47. Wisaka (A.M. Tograllu) 47.

800m: Dark Son (A.M. Alam), Supreme Dance (Inayat) 57, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Dancing Grace (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Turf Beauty (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 56.5, 600/42.5. Pushed in the last part. Tifosi (Md. Feroz) 57, 600/41.5. Worked well. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 54, 600/42. Stretched out well. Manzoni (rb), babu Vamsee (R. Manish) 58.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths in front. Break The Silence (Ram Nandan) 56.5, 600/43. Maintains form. Desert Force (A.M. Alam) 56, 600/42. Fit.

1000m: Trending Princess (rb), Rhiannon (Farhan Alam), Rays Of Sun (Ayaz Ahmed) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They finished in that order. Empress Royal (Farid Ansari) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Impressed. Symphony In Style (Md. Feroz) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/45. Handy. Thrill Of Power (Md. Feroz) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Ignition (Khet Singh) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In good shape. Sir Baffert (rb) 1-4, 800/51.5, 600/40. Moved attractively. Kings Show (R. Manish) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Antigua (Md. Feroz) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Durango (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Serenity Princess (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Yours Forever (rb), Jack Richer (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former finished three in front.

1200m: Three Of A Kind (rb), Marshall (S.A. Amit) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/59, 600/45. They moved well. Kaamla (rb) 1-30.5, (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-33.5, (1200-600) 44. Eased up. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. An excellent display. Trump Baby (rb) 1-25, (1200-600) 38. Eased up. Soft Whisper (S. Kamble) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.