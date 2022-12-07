Alexandre Dumas, Sir Baffert, Albinus, Loch Lomond and Rubirosa catch the eye

December 07, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Alexandre Dumas, Sir Baffert, Albinus, Loch Lomond and Rubirosa caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 7).

Outer sand: 600m: Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar) 43.5. Niggled. Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 42.5. Easy. Wellington (S. Kamble) 47. Easy. Asgardia (rb) 47.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Protea (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Easy. Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/42. Urged. First Empress (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/43. Handy. Ziana (M. Bhaskar), Walking Brave (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (Farhan Alam), Jahzara (rb) 59.5, 600/44. They were extended and the former finished three lengths in front. Starkova (rb), Miso (rb) 1-3, 600/47.

1000m: Cape Wickham (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Strong Breeze (Manikandan), Jungle Dreams (S. Kabdhar) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Eased up in the straight. Albinus (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/43. Strode out well. Rubirosa (rb) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. He moved well within himself. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-8.5, 800/58, 600/44. Moved freely. Andorra (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Loch Lomond (Mudassar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. In fine nick. Lady Zeen (rb), Glorious Legend (rb) 1-10.5, 800/58.5, 600/46. Former finished three lengths in front. Gallantry (Mudassar), Asio (M. Bhaskar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Latter urged and finished four lengths in front. Supreme Runner (M Bhaskar) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Urged. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. Extended. Suryakrishi (Farhan Alam), Salome (rb) 1-18, 800/59, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Wolf Creek (rb), Lionel (rb) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43. Latter stretched out well and finished four lengths in front. Dame Fonteyn (Farhan Alam), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Anarosa) (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/45. Latter was pushed and finished two lengths in front. Dun It Again (Ram Nandan) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. In good shape. Seminole Wind (rb), Grey Beauty (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44. Former moved better and finished three lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Inner sand: 600m: Daiyamondo (rb) 41. Speedy. Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 41.5. Pappa Rich (rb) 47. Wisaka (A.M. Tograllu) 47.

800m: Dark Son (A.M. Alam), Supreme Dance (Inayat) 57, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Dancing Grace (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Turf Beauty (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 56.5, 600/42.5. Pushed in the last part. Tifosi (Md. Feroz) 57, 600/41.5. Worked well. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 54, 600/42. Stretched out well. Manzoni (rb), babu Vamsee (R. Manish) 58.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths in front. Break The Silence (Ram Nandan) 56.5, 600/43. Maintains form. Desert Force (A.M. Alam) 56, 600/42. Fit.

1000m: Trending Princess (rb), Rhiannon (Farhan Alam), Rays Of Sun (Ayaz Ahmed) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They finished in that order. Empress Royal (Farid Ansari) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Impressed. Symphony In Style (Md. Feroz) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/45. Handy. Thrill Of Power (Md. Feroz) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Ignition (Khet Singh) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In good shape. Sir Baffert (rb) 1-4, 800/51.5, 600/40. Moved attractively. Kings Show (R. Manish) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Antigua (Md. Feroz) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Durango (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Serenity Princess (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Yours Forever (rb), Jack Richer (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former finished three in front.

1200m: Three Of A Kind (rb), Marshall (S.A. Amit) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/59, 600/45. They moved well. Kaamla (rb) 1-30.5, (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-33.5, (1200-600) 44. Eased up. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. An excellent display. Trump Baby (rb) 1-25, (1200-600) 38. Eased up. Soft Whisper (S. Kamble) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US