Alexandre Dumas and Exclusive Mandate shine

Alexandre Dumas and Exclusive Mandate shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (March 7)

Outer sand:

600m: Fotogenic (Mark) 44.5. Easy. Propine (Kiran Rai) 45.5. Moved freely. Capstone (Kiran Rai) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Star Man (rb) 45. In fine trim.

1000m: Desert Gilt (S.K. Paswan) 1-11.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Foresight (R. Pradeep), Halfsies (Irvan) 1-15, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Cosmic Feeling (Dhabe) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1200m: Alexandre Dumas (R. Marshall) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Dagobert (Kiran Rai) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Exclusive Mandate (Irvan), Fierce Fighter (R. Ravi) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former showed out.

1400m: Honey Trap (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Olympus Mons (Indrajeet), Southern Power (Irvan) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Birchwood (Manish R) 1-36, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out well.

