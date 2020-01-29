Alexandre Dumas and Alberto please

Alexandre Dumas and Alberto pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 29).

Inner sand:

1000m: Jai Vikram (T.S. Jodha), Sultana (Manish R) 1-9, 600/39. They strode out well. Alexandre Dumas (R. Marshall) 1-7.5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Industrialist (A. Ramu) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Sir Piggot (rb) 43.5. Worked well. Dream Catcher (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. Subah Ka Tara (M. Naveen) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Roc Girl (Jagadeesh) 43. In fine trim.

1200m: Alberto (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Magic Stream (R. Pradeep), Lake Tahoe (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They moved impressively.

1400m: A 3-y-o (Win Legend - Trust In Me) (rb) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up.