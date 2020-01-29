Races

Alexandre Dumas and Alberto please

more-in

Alexandre Dumas and Alberto pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 29).

Inner sand:

1000m: Jai Vikram (T.S. Jodha), Sultana (Manish R) 1-9, 600/39. They strode out well. Alexandre Dumas (R. Marshall) 1-7.5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Industrialist (A. Ramu) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Sir Piggot (rb) 43.5. Worked well. Dream Catcher (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. Subah Ka Tara (M. Naveen) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Roc Girl (Jagadeesh) 43. In fine trim.

1200m: Alberto (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Magic Stream (R. Pradeep), Lake Tahoe (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They moved impressively.

1400m: A 3-y-o (Win Legend - Trust In Me) (rb) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 8:11:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/alexandre-dumas-and-alberto-please/article30684833.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY