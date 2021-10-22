Alexander, Storm Breaker, Leopard Rock, Torbert, Mr Kool and Radical Review shine

Alexander, Storm Breaker, Leopard Rock, Torbert, Mr Kool and Radical Review shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 22).

Outer sand: 600m: Hebron (S. Chinoy) 47. Easy.

800m: Wakanda (Shahzad Alam), Magnetism (Kuldeep Singh) 56, 600/44. They moved well. Kings Show (C. Umesh) 56, 600/45. In fine condition. Willows (Yash Narredu), Lady Mimi (S. Kamble) 57, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Gallantry (S. Kamble), Alexander (Yash Narredu) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Latter showed out. Torbert (S. Chinoy), Mr Kool (Nikhil Naidu) 1-14, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. They pleased. Red Hot Jet (Md. Farhan Alam) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Storm Breaker (S. Kamble), Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 1-8, 800/55, 600/43. They moved fluently.

Inner sand: 600m: Symphony In Style (Muzaffar Alam) 44.5. Easy. Glorious Symphony (rb), Beauregard (Inayat) 43. Wah Ms Zara (rb) (1200-600) 41. Eased up.

800m: Cavallo Bonito (rb), Gold Breeze (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Simply Great (rb), Fine Future (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy. Abilitare (rb) 57, 600/42. Urged. Annexed (rb) 1-1, 600/48. Berrettini (rb), Windsor Walk (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Cynosure (rb), Platini (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy and level.

1000m: God’s Wish (rb), a 2-y-o (Sedgefield-Sinai) (Manikandan) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Queens Hall (Muzzafar Alam), Bay Of Naples (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47.5. They moved together. Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43. Fit. Radical Review (C. Umesh) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Victory Walk (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/46. Eased up. Romantic Bay (S. Kabdhar) 1-6. Lebua (rb), Fabulous Show (P. Sai Kumar), 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. They moved freely. Emperor Ashoka (Md. Farhan Alam), (Saamidd-Relentless) (Nakhil Naidu) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45. Both the youngsters are in good shape. A 2-y-o (Toap Class - Annie Oakley) (rb) 1-15.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Handy. Excellent Star (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Sacrf Couer (M. Bhaskar), Sheer Elegance (P. Sai Kumar) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Arakara (Shahar Babu) 1-12, 800/59, 600/46. Eased up. Lady Luck (P. Sai Kumar), Moonlight Night (M. Bhaskar) 1-19.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5.

1200m: Yours Forever (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42. Easy. Succession (Yash Narredu) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Easy. Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-29, (1,200-600) 40.5. Moved on tight reigns. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor-Star Goddess) (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Unextended.