Aldgate, Forseti, Mirra, Ravishing Form and Triple Wish excel

Races

Aldgate, Forseti, Mirra, Ravishing Form and Triple Wish excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Aug. 7).

Inner sand:

600m: Capri Girl (rb) 40.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Triple Alliance (rb), 44.5. Easy. Benignity (P. Surya) 44.5. Listen To Me (Shreyas S) 45. Moved freely. The Pirate (R. Pradeep) 44.

1000m: Devils Magic (rb) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Bellator (Indrajeet) 1-16.5, 600/45. Mr. Humble (P. Ramesh) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Randolph (Likith) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Handy. Foveal Vision (Nazrual) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Empire Of Dreams (Ashok Kumar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Worked well. Monteverdi (rb), Siege Courageous (Nazrual) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Latter, who was four lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished together. Aldgate (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. Caught the eye. Triple Wish (Hindu Singh) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Impressed.

1400m: Ravishing Form (Arul) 1-36, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/42. Moved fluently. Scribbling Hopper (Ashok Kumar) 1-42, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Pleased. Mirra (S. John) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Forseti (Ashok Kumar) 1-42, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. In fine nick. Dr Logan (Rozario), Victoria Punch (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished together.


