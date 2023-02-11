ADVERTISEMENT

Aldgate, Cyrenius, Inyouwebeleive and Victoria Punch shine

February 11, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Aldgate, Cyrenius, Inyouwebeleive and Victoria Punch shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 11).

Inner sand: 1200m: Moon’s Blessing (Darshan) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Inyouwebeleive (Mallikarjun) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. In fine nick. Bruce Almighty (Rayan), Southern Force (B. Nayak) 1-24, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Former showed out.

1400m: Snowpiercer (Darshan), Rapidus (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Former to note.

Outer sand: 600m: Irish Coffee (rb), Good Time Indeed (rb) 45.5. They moved together. Imperial Blue (rb) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Aldgate (Likith) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Flying Quest (Salman K), Northern Quest (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. They shaped well.

1400m: Cyrenius (Shinde) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Del Pico (rb), Kulsum (Salman K) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Adjustment (Akram) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Opus One (Salman K), Stravinsky (Likith) 1-44, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: Victoria Punch (Salman K), Queen Envied (Likith) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former impressed.

